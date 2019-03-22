McNamee: Thank Washington for Increased Student Loan Debt

By

Dr. McNamee shows the abuse of the taxpayer by government. Higher tuition costs, higher debts and hundreds of billions in government “grants”, just to raise the cost of a college education. In most of American that education turns into indoctrination, loss of freedom of speech. For the students, a lifetime of paying back a debt, created by government action. “Typical of government policies, there are often unintended consequences. The colleges and universities raised the fees and tuition because the student can borrow more money. Professors received pay increases and pension contributions. Buildings were constructed. College presidents and chancellors received pay a professional athlete enjoys. Dorm food was no longer peanut butter and jelly but became gourmet to include sushi and other exotic foods. Washington opened the faucet to more money by increasing the amount students can borrow and the colleges spent it. Spend they did. The unintended consequence of a generous policy change is the student’s job prospects, if they get a job, does not pay enough to repay the loan. Typical of Washington politicians, their policies made the mess, so the tax payers are to bail them out. Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton floated the idea that student loan debt be forgiven at tax payer expense.” Of course if government bails them out, that means the parents of the kids and those with o kids are NOT bailing out the kids—they are bailing out a failed government policy meant to harm all involved.

Thank Washington for Increased Student Loan Debt

Dr. Kevin McNamee, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/23/19



As a “thank you” for their military service, veterans returning from World War II were offered a GI Bill which provided many benefits including paid education to acquire skills to begin a new life.

Compared to the boy who left for battle, the experiences of combat forged him into a very different man when he returned. Whether it be in a fox hole, cockpit of a fighter plane, the ship’s engine room, the military taught these men how to establish a goal, create a plan, and execute the plan. They learned that, at the end of the day, one has a better chance reaching the goal through hard work and teamwork. These qualities were ingrained daily into their very being.

The returning soldier, sailor and airmen, were a disciplined bunch who saw death close-up and realized the opportunity presented to them by simply surviving. They knew each had a second chance in life and took advantage of it. They were a different breed and yes, “The Greatest Generation.”

The education opportunities the GI Bill provided allowed veterans to being new careers, open businesses and raise a family.

Washington politicians saw these benefits and extended this to those seeking a college education through a Federally subsidize student loan program. If it is good for the veterans, it should be good for the high school graduate.

By most measures, the student loan program was initially successful. For many, a college education was now financially within reach for those who did not come from affluence. Students graduated college, began a career and paid back the loan over time.

Politicians said “If a little student loan money is good, then a lot of money must be better” and they increased the student loan’s maximum borrowing limit.

Typical of government policies, there are often unintended consequences. The colleges and universities raised the fees and tuition because the student can borrow more money. Professors received pay increases and pension contributions. Buildings were constructed. College presidents and chancellors received pay a professional athlete enjoys. Dorm food was no longer peanut butter and jelly but became gourmet to include sushi and other exotic foods.

Washington opened the faucet to more money by increasing the amount students can borrow and the colleges spent it. Spend they did.

The unintended consequence of a generous policy change is the student’s job prospects, if they get a job, does not pay enough to repay the loan.

Typical of Washington politicians, their policies made the mess, so the tax payers are to bail them out. Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton floated the idea that student loan debt be forgiven at tax payer expense.

Perhaps the solution to the student loan debt problem is to look at the cause and then fix it.

Washington must lower the maximum amount a student can borrow. Lower it to the level when loans could be paid back relative to what a college graduate can earn. Less money a student can borrow limits the college’s and university’s fees and tuition. Less money forces the education administration to make cuts. No more sushi in the dorm cafeteria. The student gym construction is on hold. Faculty salaries and pensions are reduced.