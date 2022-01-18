By

You have to stay on your toes to watch the dominoes fall due to the new redistricting. Lots of retirements, people moving into new districts. Just yesterday Cong. Harder announced he was not running in his district—but instead will run in the just announced retired district of McNerney—a true back bencher. This allowed Assemblyman Adam Gray to announce he would run for Congress, not the Assembly. Expect more moves, mostly on the Democrat side—though there are a couple of GOP’ers still trying to decide what to do. “The 70-year-old Democrat representing the Stockton area said he would not run another term in 2022 — expanding an ongoing House incumbent exodus and reshuffling California’s midterm map. Ripple effects: FrontlineDemocraticRep. Josh Harder quickly shifted his reelection bid to the newly drawn 9th district McNerney represents. Harder had initially declared for a different seat, the new 13th congressional district; both seats are solidly Democratic.”

McNerney to retire, Harder shifts to his seat

By JEREMY B. WHITE, Politico, 1/18/22

Rep. Jerry McNerney announced his retirement on Tuesday, unleashing a cascade of campaign moves in California’s Central Valley.

The 70-year-old Democrat representing the Stockton area said he would not run another term in 2022 — expanding an ongoing House incumbent exodus and reshuffling California’s midterm map.

Ripple effects: FrontlineDemocraticRep. Josh Harder quickly shifted his reelection bid to the newly drawn 9th district McNerney represents. Harder had initially declared for a different seat, the new 13th congressional district; both seats are solidly Democratic.

That opens the 13th district, a now majority-Latino seat, to ambitious California Democrats. Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) quickly jumped in, saying in a tweet that he looks forward “to taking the fight for our water, greater access to health care, lower crime rates, and an improved quality of life for our Valley neighbors to Washington.”

The bigger picture: McNerney becomes the latest California House Democrat to retire as redistricting complicates reelection plans and Democrats brace for potentially losing the House. He follows Reps. Alan Lowenthal, Jackie Speier and Lucille Roybal-Allard; Rep. Karen Bass is stepping aside to run for mayor of Los Angeles.