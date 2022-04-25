By

Even the usually responsible Bakersfield is getting into the sales tax hike mode. Though they are raising money above what is needed, like other towns, they then use the excess money for fantasy projects, paying off friends and donors, while special interests swim in money. “Downtown corridor enhancements — $3.8 million Streetscape enhancements to make Chester Avenue and H Street from Highway 58 to Truxtun Avenue walkable and bikeable are in the works. The city says these enhancements will help turn Bakersfield’s downtown into a “vibrant, walkable, connected, safe and desirable” place. Additional funding will be needed in the next fiscal year to complete the project. How about returning the excess sales tax collection to the people? If cougar lovers could raise $90 million for a bridge over a freeway so illiterate animals will know where to cross over, the businesses and organizations in downtown Bakersfield could donate $3.8 million to enhance the area. No need for government in this case.

Measure N windfall leads to millions in budget proposals in Bakersfield

By SAM MORGEN, Bakersfield, 4/14/22

The city of Bakersfield debuted new proposals for Measure N funding at a meeting of the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee on Thursday.

Projected increases to sales tax revenue means the city will once again be able to expand the programs and services it offers to the public.

Included in the city’s list of projects that will begin in the next fiscal year, if approved by the City Council, are expanded mental health services at the Bakersfield Police Department, increased homelessness-prevention programs and millions of dollars in park improvements.

The city expects to earn $113.3 million from the 1 percent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2018. Around $67.5 million has already been allocated for ongoing expenses, and $45.6 million has been proposed for new programs and staff.

The PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee got the first look at the city’s plans on Thursday as part of the budget approval process. The committee must decide whether the measures brought by the city comply with at least one of 13 Measure N priorities introduced when the tax increase was up for a vote in 2018. Following the committee’s decision, which is scheduled for April 21, the City Council will take up the issue as part of the budget process.

Below are some of the highlights the city hopes to fund in the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

Mental health differential response — $400,757

Following a successful pilot program, BPD is seeking to place three behavioral health clinicians within its communications center to receive calls of those experiencing mental health issues.

BPD says the new staff will decrease the amount of time dispatchers are forced to spend handling nonemergency, mental health-related calls in addition to decreasing the number of officers who respond to mental health challenges.

“Because of the success that we’ve seen in being able to have the time savings for the officers, we’re asking to make the project permanent,” BPD Chief Greg Terry said during the meeting. “It won’t quite get us 24 hours per day, but we will be able to cover the highest volume days.”

Downtown corridor enhancements — $3.8 million

Streetscape enhancements to make Chester Avenue and H Street from Highway 58 to Truxtun Avenue walkable and bikeable are in the works. The city says these enhancements will help turn Bakersfield’s downtown into a “vibrant, walkable, connected, safe and desirable” place.

Additional funding will be needed in the next fiscal year to complete the project.

Brundage Lane Navigation Center contract increase — $1.8 million

In December, the City Council agreed to expand its 150-bed homeless shelter by 119 beds. The city says a corresponding increase to its contract with Mercy House, which is contracted by the city to operate the facility, is needed to complement the expansion.

The low-barrier shelter accepts clients with pets, partners and possessions. Each client is paired with a “housing navigator” who works to secure permanent housing for the individual.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park reimagining — $1.6 million

After an initial review, the city plans to devote additional funding to design, conduct an environmental review, and initiate construction bidding for a reimagining of the south Bakersfield park.

The city hopes to transform MLK Park into a thriving community gathering place after years of neglecting the public facility.

In addition to funding MLK Park improvements, the city plans to dedicate a total of around $7 million to the Recreation and Parks Department for a variety of enhancements to local parks.

Cost of living adjustment set-aside — $2 million

To facilitate increases to employee pay related to the rising cost of living, the city plans to set aside $2 million. The cumulative cost of raising wages for employees will likely exceed $2 million, according to the city, but officials believe it is prudent to set aside some money for the anticipated increase in pay.

Public art program — $1.3 million

For the first time ever, the city plans to create a public art program. Artwork would be commissioned for public areas.

“Numerous studies have shown that creating a sense of place through quality design and artwork lead to greater economic development and ultimately impact the health, safety and economic indicators of communities,” the city wrote in a packet to the committee. “This is a modest investment by comparison to commitments to public safety, homelessness and infrastructure, but begins to address long-term goals of creating a more beautiful Bakersfield.”