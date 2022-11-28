By

Medical ‘experts’ struggle to explain Africa’s very low Covid vaccination and death rates

By Thomas Lifson, American Thinker, 11/27/22

Even in the face of data showing that Covid “vaccines” do not prevent transmission of the virus but do cause extremely high rates of adverse events to be reported, the US (and much of the world’s) medical establishment remains fully committed to pushing universal vaccinations. The G20 meeting recently included plans for a global vaccine passport that would prevent international travel by those who have resisted the pressure to receive the spike protein-laden jabs, and many august institutions of higher learning such as Yale and the University of California demand that their young and (mostly) healthy students receive the spike protein dosages as a condition of study on campus.

If there is one dramatic case study that seems to upend the vaccination absolutists, it is Africa, many of whose countries are too poor to have mass vaccination programs, yet which has the lowest death toll from Covid in the world. The AP reported last year: Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

[T]here is something “mysterious” going on in Africa that is puzzling scientists, said Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University. “Africa doesn’t have the vaccines and the resources to fight COVID-19 that they have in Europe and the U.S., but somehow they seem to be doing better,” she said.

Fewer than 6% of people in Africa are vaccinated. For months, the WHO has described Africa as “one of the least affected regions in the world” in its weekly pandemic reports.

Some researchers say the continent’s younger population — the average age is 20 versus about 43 in Western Europe — in addition to their lower rates of urbanization and tendency to spend time outdoors, may have spared it the more lethal effects of the virus so far. Several studies are probing whether there might be other explanations, including genetic reasons or past infection with parasitic diseases.

Scientists have been struggling the explain away Africa’s vaxless success at Covid prevention for some time now. A scholarly paper from the National Institutes of Health, dated January 2021 concluded:

Africa’s lower COVID-19 mortality rate is due to the lower population mean age, lower life expectancy, lower pre-COVID-19 era ’65yr+ mortality rate’, and smaller pool of people surviving and living with cardiovascular diseases.

But is age distribution different enough to explain away the dramatic differences?

Now, previous exposure to malaria is being touted as helping with Covid immunity:

On Friday, researchers working in Uganda said they found COVID-19 patients with high rates of exposure to malaria were less likely to suffer severe disease or death than people with little history of the disease.

“We went into this project thinking we would see a higher rate of negative outcomes in people with a history of malaria infections because that’s what was seen in patients co-infected with malaria and Ebola,” said Jane Achan, a senior research advisor at the Malaria Consortium and a co-author of the study. “We were actually quite surprised to see the opposite — that malaria may have a protective effect.”

Achan said this may suggest that past infection with malaria could “blunt” the tendency of people’s immune systems to go into overdrive when they are infected with COVID-19. The research was presented Friday at a meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

I have yet to see an establishment source mention the high rate of use of Ivermectin in Africa to fight parasites as a possible source of protection against Covid infection or severity. That would contradict the official early response from the likes of the FDA that derided ivermectin as a horse medicine.

It is a curious moment in the history of the world’s public health movement that started with commonsense measures like sanitary sewers and water supply protection, and during Covid devolved into the centerpiece of a vast enhancement of state power in most of the nominally democratic nations, ordering business closed and people to stay indoors for prolonged periods. Countries which, like Sweden, defied the establishment view and refused to lock down their citizenry, have done very well, thank-you. China has been the world champion at draconian lockdowns, and continues to face ominous case outbreaks, leading to even more draconian lockdowns. The “experts” touting Xi’s Zero Covid policy can no more admit their mistakes than the Western universal vax advocates.

Photo credit: NASA public domain