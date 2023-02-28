By

Palo Alto has crime, homeless and lots of very rich liberal residents. What it does not want are leaf blowers. So much so, instead of helping the homeless, hiring another cop or firefighter, they hired someone to roam the town in search of people using gas powered leaf blower. No worries about the drugs flooding the streets of Palo Alto, nope. They are on the trail of gas powered leaf blowers. unions have a word for this, but hasn’t been used for years—FEATHERI BEDDING. Someone holding a useless job and still getting paid. Palo Also has too much money on its hands, but doesn’t want to stop the really bad stuff—just the gas powered blowers “Leaf blowers are Craig Hartley’s full-time job. Since April, Hartley has been the city of Palo Alto’s chief enforcement officer, when he took on the work of administering Palo Alto’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. Although the ban has been in effect since 2005, enforcement has ebbed and flowed over the years. Hartley had worked in code enforcement roles before, but leaf blowers were new to him when he accepted his post in Palo Alto. As he began the role, he quickly got to know all the risks associated with the gas-powered machines — and he now works to share what he’s learned with Palo Alto residents, neighborhood associations and landscapers.”



Meet Craig Hartley, Palo Alto’s first leaf-blower enforcement officer

With increased enforcement of gas leaf blower bans, winds of change are blowing across the city

by Grace Doerfler / Palo Alto Weekly, 2/24/23

Leaf blowers are Craig Hartley’s full-time job.

Since April, Hartley has been the city of Palo Alto’s chief enforcement officer, when he took on the work of administering Palo Alto’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

Although the ban has been in effect since 2005, enforcement has ebbed and flowed over the years. Hartley had worked in code enforcement roles before, but leaf blowers were new to him when he accepted his post in Palo Alto. As he began the role, he quickly got to know all the risks associated with the gas-powered machines — and he now works to share what he’s learned with Palo Alto residents, neighborhood associations and landscapers.

“Before I went to talk with the neighborhood associations, I did a little bit of research on my own, just to be able to present them a case for why they shouldn’t be using gas leaf blowers,” Hartley recalled. “And it really opened my eyes a little bit about how detrimental they are — not just to the environment or the neighborhood, but to the operators themselves.”

The noise of gas-powered leaf blowers can cause hearing damage, especially for users who don’t wear the proper ear protection. Moreover, the two-stroke engines in many leaf blowers release toxic exhaust fumes, so operators risk inhaling carcinogens and dust particles as they work.

The ban on gas-powered leaf blowers was originally passed as part of Palo Alto’s noise ordinance, which was enforced by police, Hartley said. He’s the first person hired by the city to be dedicated to the role, and it’s decidedly a full-time job.

“I’ll spend a good six or seven hours a day just driving to different places where we’ve gotten complaints about leaf blowers,” he said.

He makes his inspections around the city, following up on complaints submitted to his office. As he drives around, if he sees someone using a gas-powered machine, he’ll stop and have a conversation with them.

“We have these cards that we hand out that have information about the ordinance and a QR code where they can go,” Hartley explained.

He tells operators that, after a first offense, they need to have an electric blower.

The state recently implemented a voucher program to help offset the higher costs associated with electric leaf blowers. Hartley said that landscapers can get a discount of 70% off the price of the electric machines.

“The state has tried to make it really easy,” he said. “The landscaper just pays the discounted price, and then later on the business (that sold the blower) will get reimbursement from the state for the difference.”

New rules in Palo Alto now place the responsibility for ordinance violations on homeowners, rather than the landscapers themselves.

Hartley said that it’s more effective to enforce the code that way. The new rules have led to more productive conversations with landscapers about the ban.

“There have been many times where they see me and their face kind of drops, like, ‘Oh no,'” Hartley said, “but then when I talk with them, they’re like, ‘OK, so I have a chance to fix it — I’m not going to get a citation or something right away.'”

Now, Hartley’s office sends letters to homeowners explaining the complaint and asking them to resolve it with their landscaper. The ban requires some collaboration and compromise: paying landscapers extra to put in more time with rakes, for example.

Some residents have told Hartley they notice a difference in the number of people using electric leaf blowers. And Hartley said that these days when he drives around the city he hears the gratifying hum of electric leaf blowers more often than he used to.

“That makes me feel like I’m making a difference,” he said with a smile.

How to report a leaf blower violation

If you see or hear somebody using a gas powered leaf blower, there are a couple of ways to report it. You can submit a report using the city’s Palo Alto 311 mobile app with the day of the week and time of violation or call Palo Alto Code Enforcement 650-329-2605. More information is posted at cityofpaloalto.org/leafblowers.