Meet Some Of The Criminal Illegals California Has Set Free

By

Thanks to Jerry Brown, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaarf, Gavin Newsom, Kevin DeLeon and other promoters of criminals, over 800 vile and vicious criminals from foreign countries are walking our streets—and committing crimes. Can we sue them if we become victims of the crimes of these illegal aliens? Why not? “The Trump administration filed suit against the state of California Wednesday for classifying itself as a sanctuary state. “California is using every power it has — and some it doesn’t — to frustrate federal law enforcement. So you can be sure I’m going to use every power I have to stop them,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in his announcement of the lawsuit Thursday. This is who the Democrat Party is protecting? Feel safe?

“On February 25, 2018, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested near his residence in Stockton, CA by ICE. On February 21, 2017, he was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 and was sentenced to 180 days jail.

On February 14, 2018, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested in Anaheim, CA by ICE. Previously, in, 2004, he was convicted of Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Minor under 14 and sentenced to 45 days in juvenile hall. No detainer was issued following this arrest. On August 10, 2016, he was convicted of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale and sentenced to 3 years’ probation. An immigration detainer was lodged, but not honored . He was removed to Mexico on March 5, 2018.”



Saagar Enjeti, Daily Caller, 3/8/18

The White House released a list of criminal illegal immigrants set free by the state of California in lieu of allowing ICE to detain them, in a Thursday morning statement.

The Trump administration filed suit against the state of California Wednesday for classifying itself as a sanctuary state. “California is using every power it has — and some it doesn’t — to frustrate federal law enforcement. So you can be sure I’m going to use every power I have to stop them,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in his announcement of the lawsuit Thursday.

“When a foreign national in the United States illegally is arrested on criminal charges, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can issue a ‘detainer,’ a request that local law enforcement notify ICE before the illegal alien is released from custody. As a Sanctuary State, California refuses to honor these detainers and instead releases criminal aliens back onto the streets,” the White House explained in its release.

The White House then listed several criminal illegal immigrants released by California, including:

On Aug. 2, 2017, the Santa Rosa Police Department in California arrested a citizen of Guatemala, on charges of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant, and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa, California. ICE lodged a detainer the same day. The next day at approximately 8:12 p.m. PDT, a Sonoma County Jail sergeant called ICE and advised that the suspect would be released shortly. At 8:36 p.m. PDT, Sonoma County Jail emailed ICE indicating his release.The jail provided ICE with only 24 minutes notice before it released the alien, despite the fact that the jail is located about 65 miles from the nearest ICE field office. ICE did not arrest the alien due to insufficient time given to respond. On Aug. 18, 2017, the Santa Rosa Police Department in California arrested the same individual as a suspect in the murder of his alleged girlfriend. He remains in Sonoma County Sheriff’s custody with an ICE-lodged immigration detainer.

notice before it released the alien, despite the fact that the jail is located about 65 miles from the nearest ICE field office. ICE did not arrest the alien due to insufficient time given to respond. On Aug. 18, 2017, the Santa Rosa Police Department in California arrested the same individual as a suspect in the murder of his alleged girlfriend. He remains in Sonoma County Sheriff’s custody with an ICE-lodged immigration detainer. On February 25, 2018, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested near his residence in Stockton, CA by ICE. On February 21, 2017, he was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 and was sentenced to 180 days jail.

and was sentenced to 180 days jail. On February 14, 2018, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested in Anaheim, CA by ICE. Previously, in, 2004, he was convicted of Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Minor under 14 and sentenced to 45 days in juvenile hall. No detainer was issued following this arrest. On August 10, 2016, he was convicted of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale and sentenced to 3 years’ probation. An immigration detainer was lodged, but not honored. He was removed to Mexico on March 5, 2018.