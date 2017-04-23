By

I am a bit confused. Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez is asking for an investigation into the potential corruption surrounding the passage of SB-1, the $52 billion shush fund for President Brown , the Democrats, unions and special interests. It now looks like only HALF the money will go to roads and streets–, for instance $5 million will go for transporting animals—that is not a typo or joke. From her press release, “Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) sent an official letter to California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra calling for an investigation of apparent quid pro quo-inspired vote trading, in order to pass Senate Bill 1, possibly violating several state and federal laws.

“I am for working toward a solution and understand the need for compromise, but there is a big difference between compromise and bribery,” said Melendez. “The Governor, Speaker Rendon, and President pro Tem de León doled out 1 billion tax payer dollars in deals to buy a handful of legislators’ votes to pass their gas tax. That’s not ethical and I believe, if the Attorney General actually looks into this, SB 1 will be found illegal.” Article 4, Section 14 of the California Constitution states, “A person who seeks to influence the vote or action of a member of the Legislature in the member’s legislative capacity by bribery, promise of reward, intimidation, or other dishonest means, or a member of the Legislature so influenced, is guilty of a felony.” It looks like she is calling for a corruption investigation of a series of Democrats and Republican State Senator Anthony Cannella—since he got $500 million in goodies for his district—in order to be the ONE vote that was needed to pass the slush fund bill. If she gets her wish, a lot of Democrats and ONE Republican will be caught in the web. I wish her well in this effort.

Melendez Calls on Attorney General to Investigate Political ‘Quid Pro Quo’ in Passage of Gas Tax

Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez, press release, 4/18/18

Leading up to the vote on Senate Bill 1, there were numerous reports of members of the legislature in both the State Senate and State Assembly actively seeking “deals” to earn their support of the tax increase. The same day Senate Bill 1 was brought to a vote, Senate Bills 132 and 496 both were amended with language from the widely-reported “deals” struck to earn these legislators’ votes.

The arrangements made were for those legislators to support Senate Bill 1 and in exchange Senate Bills 132 and 496 will pass with their predetermined deals. This appears to be a standard quid pro quo exchange, which has been made clear by these members’ public statements about the evolution of their decision making and their rationale for voting for Senate Bill 1.

“I sent a letter to Attorney General Becerra calling on him to open an investigation into the possibility of illegal vote trading undertaken to pass this $52 billion tax increase,” said Melendez.

Several state and federal laws may have been violated on this illegal vote trading scheme including California Constitution, California Penal Code Section 86, the federal Hobbs Act (18 U.S.C Sec. 1951), and the federal Honest Services Fraud (18 U.S.C. Sec. 1346).

