MEMO to California Republican Party Chair Jessica Patterson.

By

Your current policy of ignoring voter registration is not working. The raw registration margin between Democrats and Republicans continue to grow. Your opposition to President Trump is causing more to leave the Party and become NPP. Maybe a new strategy is needed? Looks like the folks in Nevada are on the right track—they actually have a policy and action to register Republican—and it is working. How about calling the Nevada GOP Chair and ask what they are doing? I have spoken the Nevada GOP State Party members, and they actual believe in voter registration and do it. Maybe making peace with the majority of the Republicans in California and do a real voter registration effort. Jessica, here is one idea, others have told you about, but you have refused to implement these or other ideas. Send volunteers to gas stations with two sign. One, “Thank you Joe Biden and Gavin Newson for the price of gas”. The second gas station sign tells folks to voter Republican HERE. The second, send volunteers to grocery stores with signs that say, “Thank you Biden and Newson for inflation and high food prices”—a second sign says register Republican here. Lots more ideas—you have my phone number. And we live only a couple of miles from each other.

Mass Exodus: Nevada Dems Are Fleeing Their Party For The GOP

CARL DEMARCO, Daily Caller, 6/13/22

Thousands of Nevada Democrats have left their party and re-registered as Republicans and independents, turning a blue-leaning state increasingly red, according to The Nevada Independent.

Approximately 2,300 Democrats have left the party and re-registered as Republicans, while an additional 5,000 non-partisan voters also joined the GOP over the last three months, The Nevada Independent reported. Since January 2022, the gap between the number of Democrats and the number of Republicans decreased by almost 15,000 registered voters to roughly 50,000, according to the Office of Nevada’s Secretary of State.

Thank you .@DonaldJTrumpJr for coming to Nevada to help us flip this state RED. Election Day is Tuesday, June 14th and there are great #AmericaFirst candidates on your ballot. Vote Carolina For Congress NV01 and let’s send Dina Titus packing in November 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Lf4EbZl5uF

— Carolina Serrano (@Carolina4NV) June 11, 2022

President Joe Biden won Nevada during the 2020 presidential election by roughly 33,000 votes; however, President Trump was able to increase the number of votes he received in the state’s most populous counties when compared to the 2016 election results, according to Politico. If the trend continues in the GOP’s favor, Biden’s lead would be cut in half and Nevada would be a toss-up for the first time since 2004.

In October 2020, the gap between registered Republicans and Democrats was nearly 90,000 voters, according to statistics from Nevada’s secretary of state. As of May 2022, the gap is less than 60,000 voters and falling fast as more Nevadans unregister from the Democratic Party.

The Rio Grande valley in Texas is experiencing a similar phenomenon as Republicans have increased turnout and registration, according to

The upcoming special election in Texas’ 34th Congressional District, located near the Rio Grande River, has seen Republican candidate Mayra Flores gain momentum and support in a traditionally solid blue district. The strong support for Flores’ campaign comes from what the GOP sees as a real opportunity to “turn the entire Rio Grande Valley red in the midterms,” according to Politico.

The trends in Nevada and Texas come as many political pundits predict an imminent “red wave” in November’s elections, according to Politico. Both the House and the Senate are expected to fall into the GOP’s hands.