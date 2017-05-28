By

Forty-Nine years ago today I was in Lai Khe, Viet Nam. I was a member of the 1st MP Company, First Infantry Division (The Big Red One). I was the company clerk and also a machine gunner on helicopters and jeeps for convoy control. It changed my life and the lives of millions that also served. To this day situations come up, challenging ones and I remind myself I survived Viet Nam, I can survive this. My fears are limited due to my experiences in Viet Nam. Just one story. After the War I had the opportunity to meet with the Viet Cong and North Viet Namese in Saigon (the real name of the city) on behalf of the POW’s and MIA’s—I, along with Bob Dornan developer the POW/MIA bracelet. The meeting was set up by Ed Bradley, the “60 Minutes” reporter. I had two POW/MIA wives with me for the meeting. We went into the Conex (a large metal building) and sat on a couch facing the Viet Cong and North Viet Namese generals. Behind them were crossed flags of North Viet Nam and the Viet Cong. In the middle of the crossed flags was a picture of Ho Chi Minh. All I could think about during the meeting was “these are the bastards I missed”. This is a day of remembrance, a day of pray and thanks. This is the day I am reminded that I survived. To all of my fellow soldiers, Thanks for your service. All Americans and freedom lovers around the globe need to thank the American military for keeping them free.

Memorial Day: Remembering America’s Fallen Heroes

by Jeff Dunetz, The Lid, 5/27/17

Monday May 29th is Memorial Day, a holiday that means so much more than Hot Dogs, Parades, and the start of the summer. It’s about honoring the people who laid down their lives to save our lives and protect our freedom.

The Original Order Creating the Memorial Day Holiday:

The 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land. In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but Posts and comrades will, in their own way, arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.

We are here to play, Comrades, as our regulations tell us, for the purpose among other things, “of preserving and strengthening those kind and fraternal feelings which have bound together the soldiers sailors and Marines, who united to suppress the late rebellion.” What can aid more to assure this result than by cherishing tenderly the memory of our heroic dead? We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance. All that the consecrated wealth and taste of the nation can add to their adornment and security, is but a fitting tribute to the memory of her slain defenders. Let pleasant paths invite the coming and going of reverent visitors and fond mourners. Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic.

If other eyes grow dull and other hands slack, and other hearts cold in the solemn trust, ours shall keep it well as long as the light and warmth of life remain in us.

Let us, then, at the time appointed, gather around their sacred remains, and garland the passionless mounds above them with choicest flowers of springtime; let us raise above them the dear old flag they saved; let us in this solemn presence renew our pledge to aid and assist those whom they have left among us a sacred charge upon the Nation’s gratitude—the soldiers and sailors widow and orphan.

It is the purpose of the Commander in Chief to inaugurate this observance with the hope that it will be kept up from year to year, while a survivor of the war remains to honor the memory of his departed comrades. He earnestly desires the public press to call attention to this Order, and lend its friendly aid in bringing it to the notice of comrades in all parts of the country in time for simultaneous compliance therewith.

A Memorial Day Prayer

Lord who grants salvation to kings and dominion to rulers, Whose kingdom is a kingdom spanning all eternities; Who places a road in the sea and a path in the mighty waters – may you bless the President, the Vice President, and all the constituted officers of government of this land. May they execute their responsibilities with intelligence, honor and compassion. And may these United States continue to be the land of the free and the home of the brave.

May He bless the members of our armed forces, who protect us from harm, on the land, in the air, and on the sea. May the Almighty cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them. May the Holy One, Blessed is He, preserve and rescue our fighters and their families from every trouble and distress and from every plague and illness, and may He send blessing and success in their every endeavor.

May the God of overflowing compassion, who lives in the highest and all worlds, give limitless rest to those who are now under his Holy sheltering spiritual wings, making them rise ever more purely, through the light of your brilliance, and may he bless their souls forever and may he comfort the bereaved.

And let us all say, Amen