Mental Ill–Racist–Sexist–Professor At Cal Berkeley Exposed by U.S. Senate

According to the professor, if you claim men can not have a baby, you are calling for violence. That means she believes every biology and science teacher is transphobic and should be jailed for insurrection. This nut case exposed herself at a Senate hearing—yet we are still paying her salary. Instead we should be paying for her institutionalized treatment. Imagine what she does to her law students who questions her mental meltdown. Please, I offer $1,000,000 to anyone who can prove that a biological man every gave birth. Yes, you can put on a suit and claim to be a man, that is either pretending or a mental illness. I am not calling for violence—I am calling for the following of the science. The students at Berkeley are in danger while this mental ill professor is still allowed on campus.



Berkeley professor to Hawley: ‘Your line of questioning is transphobic’

BY DOMINICK MASTRANGELO, The Hill, 07/12/22

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges rebuked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing him of peppering her with a line of transphobic questioning.

Bridges during an exchange with Hawley at the hearing cited the suicide attempt rate among transgender people and accused Hawley of asking questions that could lead to violence against the trans community. Hawley appeared annoyed with those accusations and eventually asked Bridges if that was how she treated her students.

The dispute began when Hawley began asking questions about pregnancy.

“You’ve referred to people with a capacity for pregnancy. Would that be women?” the senator asked Bridges during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion rights.

“Many cis women have the capacity for pregnancy. Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy,” Bridges responded. “There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy.”

Seemingly unsatisfied with Bridges’s answer, Hawley asked her, “Your view, the core of this right is about what?”