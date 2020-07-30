By

#MeToo claims filed against Democratic lawmaker, but will investigations follow?

by Laurel Rosenhall, CalMatters, 7/30/20

In summary

Assemblyman Phil Ting admitted to a “personal failure” after a domestic worker who advocated for controversial labor legislation said they’d had a sexual relationship. Party activists are now pondering: Was this a private matter, or a professional breach?

When the #MeToo movement washed across the country two years ago, revealing a rash of sexual misconduct by powerful men, California political leaders acknowledged the problem had festered at the state Capitol, too.

“We must do better,” Democratic Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said at the start of 2018, after a handful of fellow lawmakers were accused of groping employees, propositioning interns and assaulting a lobbyist.

“On this issue, we must become what California is on so many other issues — an example of how to go forward.”

Yet when news broke this summer that Democratic Assemblymember Phil Ting of San Francisco had a nearly four-year sexual relationship with a domestic worker who advocated for controversial labor legislation at the Capitol, Rendon’s reaction was very different. He chalked it up to Ting making a “mistake in violating his marriage vows” and, in a tweet, dismissed the reports as a political attack.

Whether Ting’s conduct amounts to what he called “a personal failure” or a breach of professional ethics is being debated among Democratic activists. Some say his progressive stances — championing clean energy and worker rights — matter more than a messy personal life. Others say the allegations — which also involve meeting his accuser on a website where men pay for dates, by sending her a picture of a different assemblymember — point to a disturbing abuse of power.

The woman at the center of the story, Carmel Foster, has accused Ting of lying about his identity and using her for sex while crafting legislation that was inspired by her travails as a domestic worker. Ting — who holds a powerful position as chair of the Assembly budget committee and is running for re-election to his 5th term in a heavily Democratic district — declined to be interviewed for this article. He said in a statement that he was unfaithful to his wife, but his policy decisions were not “driven by any personal consideration.”

The allegations by Foster, a South African immigrant who has used gig-based websites to find work as a house cleaner and caregiver, come amid a heated political battle over a law she advocated for, which makes it harder for employers to treat their workers as independent contractors. Democrats argued they were sticking up for mistreated workers when they passed Assembly Bill 5 last year, and now gig companies Uber and Lyft are pouring millions of dollars into a campaign to exempt themselves from it on the November ballot.

The Legislature and the California Democratic Party both have new procedures for examining misconduct claims that were created during the #MeToo movement. They’ve been used to hold politicians accountable for everything from raunchy office banter to unwelcome gropes and exposures.

But it’s not clear whether they’ll be used to vet Foster’s accusations. More than a month after Foster went public with her story, legislative officials won’t say if the matter is being investigated.

“We fought for the systems. I hope they are being engaged with discretion and care for everybody involved,” said Christine Pelosi, who leads the women’s caucus for the California Democratic Party and pushed the Legislature to create a process for investigating misconduct claims in 2018.

“There should be an investigation and a resolution one way or another, because otherwise the message it sends is that if you have powerful friends and people are otherwise distracted (by the pandemic), you can get away with things that are not appropriate. And if, in fact, it was all a personal matter, then that should be brought to light too, in fairness to him.”

Ting’s defenders say Foster’s story does not constitute workplace harassment and is best left to be resolved privately. Ting’s critics, however, believe that the power imbalance in a relationship between an elected official and a domestic worker that began as a commercial transaction — along with her policy advocacy at the Capitol — point to a political culture that the Legislature pledged to change at the peak of #MeToo.

“I feel that mine is a #MeToo,” Foster told CalMatters. “It should qualify for that because I was lobbying. I was going inside the Capitol and lobbying.”