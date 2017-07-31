Metro’s bike sharing program expands to Port of LA adding 13 stations, 120 bikes

Money meant for transportation is going to the LA Ports for bikes. Just think about it—all those large trucks and machinery while you are weaving your bike out of the way—you do not want to be crushed. The bike friends truly love to waste money. If I wanted a bike at the Port, I would take my bike—not have taxpayers finance my making it dangerous for large trucks to drive around the Port.
Driving in downtown L.A. is a disaster—total gridlock, lights not synchronized, buses and trucks clogging the streets—and bikes weaving in and out of traffic, making it a suicide mission for the bikers and a great opportunity for auto repair shops.
Posted by Debbie L. Sklar, MyNewsLA, 7/31/17
Metro’s bike sharing system will expand to the Port of Los Angeles Monday, with 13 stations and 120 bicycles added to the agency’s growing network.
Metro already has 61 stations and around 700 bicycles in downtown L.A. and another 30 stations which were recently added to Pasadena.
Officials with Metro, the Port of Los Angeles and Bicycle Transit Systems, Inc. will officially launch the system with a celebration, news conference, ribbon cutting and bike ride at San Pedro’s Downtown Harbor beginning at 9 a.m.
L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, Metro CEO Phillip Washington, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and other officials are scheduled to take part in the event.
