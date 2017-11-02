Meuser: Can a Republican Win in California?

By

Thanks to Prop. 14, in 2016 there were 28 legislative seats plus the U.S. Senate seat that had only one Party on the ballot. Since February, 2011, the start of Prop. 14, the GOP registration has gone done by 5% and Decline to State is only 250,000 behind the GOP—they will overtake the GOP by November, 2018. So, why would a candidate want to run as a Republican? “California is worth fighting for. I do not believe that the Socialist policies coming out of Sacramento are best for this state. I do not believe that politicians should be picking and choosing which laws that they are going to obey. I do not think that the current Secretary of State is representing the best interests of the people. It was not that long ago that no one thought a Republican could win statewide in either Wisconsin or Michigan. Remember when the Democratic Party controlled Congress for close to 40 years until Newt Gingrich promoted Contract with America? I have read enough history to know how quickly a political party can lose power in both the state and the nation. Even here in California, this state was once dominated by Democrats, it swung to the Republicans, back to the Democrats, back again to the Republicans, and now it is dominated by the Democratic Party.” At some point the high taxes, bad policies and the union/Democrat corruption in Sacramento will hit home. Maybe the gas tax increase and the exposure of California as being financed by other States via the tax codes will force a change. To get change you need qualified candidates on the ballot. Mark Meuser is running for Secretary of State. A good start.

Can a Republican Win in California? By Mark Meuser

Mark Meuser, California Political News and Views, 11/3/17

Recently, a good political friend came up to me and told me not to run for California Secretary of State. He basically told me that I was wasting my time because there was no way a republican could win a California Statewide race. He indicated that people with more money and more name recognition have run in the past and failed miserably.

I am well aware of the political landscape in California. I am well aware that there have been plenty of Republicans who have run statewide and lost. However, that does not mean the Republican party should just walk away and give this state to the opposing party.

First, running statewide in California is hard. The travel and hours that you must work to run a successful campaign really are brutal. Yes, it is a long hard road that is in front of me. Yes, it will not be easy. But no, I am not going to throw in the towel and just let the current Secretary of State have an unopposed reelection with no one standing up to him pointing out his terrible record on voting rights.

California is worth fighting for. I do not believe that the Socialist policies coming out of Sacramento are best for this state. I do not believe that politicians should be picking and choosing which laws that they are going to obey. I do not think that the current Secretary of State is representing the best interests of the people.

It was not that long ago that no one thought a Republican could win statewide in either Wisconsin or Michigan. Remember when the Democratic party controlled Congress for close to 40 years until Newt Gingrich promoted Contract with America? I have read enough history to know how quickly a political party can lose power in both the state or the nation.

Even here in California, this state was once dominated by Democrats, it swung to the Republicans, back to the Democrats, back again to the Republicans, and now it is dominated by the Democratic party.

Guess what, people change their parties.

California is much more purple than the media wants you to believe. All one has to do is study the propositions and they will come to the conclusion that when Californians have a choice, most of the time they will choose less government. The problem is, the big money in California is quick to fund ballot initiatives but not fund candidates for statewide office. It is because of a lack of funds that many California statewide candidates are unable to get their message out to the voters and the voters simply vote for the slick sounding messages promoted by the well funded democratic candidates.

If I were to not run, what should I do, go make a lot of money practicing law? Maybe I could do some more traveling? Maybe I could read more books? I know, I might ride my bike more. I am sure that a nice stable job with a nice paycheck would be good for the social life. But really, at the end of my life, what do I have, more toys and a bigger house? I do not want my legacy to be that I was a rich and famous lawyer who simply sat on the sideline as the great state of California was brought to its knees by socialism. I’m sorry, but I would much rather fight for the principles of liberty than be sitting at a desk all day filling my pocketbook with hundred dollar bills.

In January of 1776, 25 – 33% of Americans were in favor of declaring independence from England. There were 25 – 33% against and the rest were pretty indifferent. Men like Adams and Jefferson did not go home and say to themselves, let’s not fight this fight, I need to make more money. No, they got up and argued and debated for the cause of liberty. They wrote articles, they educated the people. All of a sudden, a man named Thomas Paine wrote a pamphlet called Common Sense and the the conscience of the nation was moved toward liberty.

I cannot predict what is going to happen in 2018. However, I have committed the next year of my life to do whatever I can to promote the principle that Californians deserve fair and honest elections. Who is going to talk about the problems with California elections if I do not? The vote is cornerstone to our republic.

We live in a Republic – just look at the words underneath the bear on our California flag. In a republic, it is both the right and the duty of every citizen to vote for their leaders to represent them. If voter rolls are not kept clean of those who have moved, died, or not citizens – how can the voters trust that the election results are fair?

Recently I had a conversation with a man who told me that his wife died over a year ago. He took his wife’s death certificate to the county register and told them that his wife had died. Several months later, an absentee ballot was mailed to his wife. Since we know that signatures are not really checked with much scrutiny, it really made this man uneasy about how fair our elections are. I have heard enough stories of people who voted for dead family members for years to know that cleaning voter rolls of dead people should be a top priority. Furthermore, it costs the county close to $4 per voter to mail and print election materials. Keeping clean voter rolls helps cut down on fraud and reduces the expense of the election.

Don’t tell me that I cannot make a difference by running for Secretary of State. This campaign is about informing the voters of the responsibilities of the Secretary of State ensuring the integrity of their ballot, and demonstrating the failure of our current Secretary of State of holding up to that standard.

Fair and honest elections are a right for every Californian. How many close elections have been lost by good men because of some discrepancies? Even one stolen election is too many. Even one illegally cast vote increases the strength of special interest and dilutes the lawfully cast ballots.