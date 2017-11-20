Meuser: Changing the Recall Rules is Akin to Literacy Tests

By

Changing the Recall Rules is Akin to Literacy Tests

Mark Meuser, California Political News and Views, 11/21/17

In 2017, the California Legislature, in an attempt to protect California State Senator Josh Newman from being recalled, changed the recall rules. This attempt to thwart the Constitutional rights of Californians is analogous to southern legislators passing poll taxes and literacy tests to thwart the Constitutional rights of black Americans.

In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the United States Constitution was enacted. The 15th Amendment guaranteed the right to vote regardless of race or color.

Southern states did not want black Americans swinging the balance of power. In order to maintain their power, southern legislatures passed laws that had a discriminatory effect. Poll taxes and literacy tests are some of the more famous gimmicks that the southern legislators used to deprive black Americans of their Constitutional right to vote. These laws ensured that very few black Americans were able to vote. These laws enabled legislators to maintain their power.

On April 6, 2017, the California legislature passed a new gas tax upon California drivers. The increase in the gas tax has a direct impact on the working families with long commutes. The legislature was able to increase the taxes on California families without a vote by the people because of the legislative supermajority.

On April 17, 2017, a group of California voters decided to exercise their Constitutional rights to recall Senator Newman. The group obtained the necessary signatures pursuant to California Constitution by August 18, 2017. However, while the California citizens were busy exercising their Constitutional rights, the legislature was busy changing the rules to suppress those Constitutional rights.

The legislature, in order to extend the 60 – 80 day window for a recall election as required by the Constitution, has added three new requirements to the Secretary of State before he is allowed to certify the signatures. By adding new steps for the Secretary of State, the legislature is not only making the recall process more expensive and burdensome on the taxpayers, but is also increasing the time that voters will be inundated with campaign literature relating to the recall efforts.

The new law prevents the Secretary of State from certifying the signatures to create a new 30 day window for individuals to withdraw their signatures from an otherwise successful recall petition. Understand that California law already allowed voters to withdraw their signature. The new law simply allows embattled incumbents who now know that they are going to be recalled to have two bites at the apple. Embattled incumbents use to have one bite at the apple by defeating the recall effort at the ballot box. Now embattled incumbents have the opportunity to persuade voters who signed the recall petition to withdraw their signatures. Do you really think it is fair that politicians can now target voters who signed the petition and try to persuade them to change their mind?

In addition to the second bite at the apple, the legislature restricted the Secretary of State from certifying the signatures until the Department of Finance estimates the cost of a special recall election. The Department of Finance has 30 business days to estimate such costs. The Secretary of State must then wait another 30 days for the Joint Legislative Budget Committee to review the Department of Finance’s estimate of costs.

Remember, the estimating of costs and reviewing the costs has no effect on the signatures gathered. In order for the Department of Finance to estimate the costs, the Secretary of State has already counted the signatures and knows that there are sufficient signatures. Poll taxes and literacy tests had one purpose – to restrict the Constitutional rights of black Americans. Delaying the period of time that the Secretary of State can certify the signatures only restricts the constitutional rights of Californians.

The changing of the recall rules is simply a delay tactic to reduce the power of citizens from recalling their legislators in a prompt manner. Remember, the power of recall is a Constitutional right retained by the voters to remind their representatives that they are accountable to the people at all times and not special interest.

By delaying when the Secretary of State can certify the vote, the legislature is attempting to protect their supermajority as long as possible before the people change the balance of power. There are two things that the 2017 California Legislature and the southern legislators who passed poll taxes and literacy test have in common – they both used the law to restrict voters’ constitutional rights and they were both were controlled by the Democratic party.

Mark Meuser is a candidate for California Secretary of State