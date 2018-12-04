Meuser: Democrats Legally harvested absentee ballots—The GOP Ignored the Law—Not Fraud

By

I do not like the law, passed in 2016 that allows the harvesting of absentee ballots. In most States it is illegal, because it is so easy to commit fraud. But, in California it is the law. The Democrats used the law they passed to create possible 250,000 votes just in Orange County—enough to cost several State Senate, Assembly and Congressional seats. The Republicans did not like it—so they ignored it. Some would call this “unilateral disarmament.” “Do you guys even know what the definition of fraud is? A fraud is a wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in personal gain. There was nothing illegal about vote harvesting in California during the 2018. Vote harvesting is legal in California. In fact, California is not even the first state in the Union to implement vote harvesting. The play book for California elections has changed. The Democrats who wrote the new play book adapted their political ground game to take advantage of this new rule book. Republicans looked at the primary and did not see much activity towards vote harvesting and as such, they assumed that it would have no meaningful implications in the 2018 elections. Guess what, they were wrong.” Just as we did nothing about same day voter registration/voting or even voter registration for the past several years. The Democrats used the laws on the books, we didn’t. We lost big time.

Mark Meuser, 12/3/18 https://www.facebook.com/markpmeuser/

I am getting tired of seeing people on social media say that Democrats committed fraud by vote harvesting.

Do you guys even know what the definition of fraud is? A fraud is a wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in personal gain.

There was nothing illegal about vote harvesting in California during the 2018. Vote harvesting is legal in California. In fact, California is not even the first state in the Union to implement vote harvesting.

The play book for California elections has changed. The Democrats who wrote the new play book adapted their political ground game to take advantage of this new rule book. Republicans looked at the primary and did not see much activity towards vote harvesting and as such, they assumed that it would have no meaningful implications in the 2018 elections. Guess what, they were wrong.

When you say that the Democrats committed election fraud and stole the elections, not only do you look foolish, but you also cause a lot of harm to election attorneys such as myself who are trying to restore integrity to the election system where fraud can actually occur.

For the last year I talked about the lack of integrity in California’s elections. The media would not give me the time of day because they do not believe that election fraud exists. When the media sees all these baseless accusations of fraud where fraud clearly does not exist, it gives them the excuse to continue not to look at the real problem.

Vote harvesting is going to a registered voter’s door and picking up their ballot and returning it for them. The person is a registered voter who has received a ballot in the mail. Vote harvesting is simply a well run ground game.

As Republicans we say that we want representative government. However, if a registered voter who hold a mail in ballot should not be allowed to vote because they gave their ballot to someone to deliver it for them, it sounds to me like you really do not believe what you are preaching.

I believe that every eligible voter should be allowed to vote and that every legal vote cast should be properly counted.

If Republicans have been winning because they have been disregarding a certain contingency of voters who were too lazy to show up at the poll or mail their ballot back, is that really representative government. The Democrats have figured out a way to ensure that more of their voters are able to vote. They have expanded their base in California.

The Republicans have a message that should resonate with most Americans regardless of place of birth. We have been lazy in promoting our message in California. Maybe now with vote harvesting, we will have to start dedicating more time and talent to promoting our message rather than allowing the main stream media do it for us.

It is time to get back to the basics and stop finger pointing. It is time that we stop crying fraud just because we got caught with our pants down.