Mark Meuser makes a great point. The GOP is so interested in money, it prefers to support the issues of the donor class, rather than the voting class.

Meuser: ReBrand California GOP Toward Voters Not Donors

Mark Meuser, 12/18/18

I am currently reading a book about the Robber Barons and I came across this interesting paragraph written by a millionaire about the millionaire’s perspective on politics. This paragraph is very telling in that some thing do not change. There are many who think that Republicans are the party of big business. However, all you have to do is look at political giving in California and you will see that myth destroyed. Business is going to support the party in power to keep those in power from destroying their business.

“Among my own people I seldom hear purely political discussions. When we are discussing pro and con the relative merits of candidates or the relative importance of political policies, the discussion almost invariably does down to a question of business efficiency. We care absolutely nothing about statehood bills, pension agitation, waterway appropriations, “pork barrels,” state rights, or any other political question, save inasmuch as it threatens or fortifies existing conditions. Touch the question of the tariff, touch the issue of the income tax, touch the problem of railroad regulation, or touch the most vital of all business matters, the question of general federal regulation of industrial corporations, and the people amongst whom I live my life become immediately rabid partisans. It matters not one iota what political party is in power, or what President holds the reins of office. We are not politicians or public thinkers; we are the rich; we own America; we got it, God knows how; but we intend to keep it if we can by throwing all the tremendous weight of our support, our influence, our money, our political connection, our purchased senators, our hungry congressmen, our public-speaking demagogues into the scale against any legislation, any political platform, any Presidential campaign, that threatens the integrity of our estate …”. By Frederick Townsend Martin.

It does not matter what your issue is, are you pro-life or pro-choice – business does not care as long as they get their special tax carve outs that give them special advantages. Are you for state’s rights or bigger government – business does not care as long as they can continue to receive those massive incentives for locating in a particular town.

One of the biggest illustrations of this principle of the business of business is business can be found in the Un-“Affordable Health Care Act” (aka Obama Care). We saw the insurance companies as one of the largest opponents of the act before it passed. However, once it was in force and the insurance companies had figured out how to make money, they became one of the biggest opponents to repealing the act.

I personally experienced this many years ago when I was working in the Missouri legislature. My boss was responsible for a major workers compensation reform bill. I had spent time with both the insurance companies who were concerned about paying large awards for minimal injuries and with the employees who were concerned about low pay outs for major accidents. In one of the versions of the bill, I presented a revision to the formula that would decrease the amount compensated to workers for minor injuries and increase the compensation for workers with major injuries. That proposal lasted all of 30 minutes before the big insurance companies came into my office and told me that the formula might work, but because they had not modeled the new formula, my proposal was dead on arrival because the insurance companies were not sure whether they would make money or lose money under the revised formula. They were more concerned about making money then fixing the problems that effected the lives of the people.

One of the strongest aspects of the platform of the Republican Party is our stand for liberty. All one has to do is look at human nature and one understands that it is ingrained in each of us the desire of personal property and liberty. Just ask any parent of a two-year-old. That two-year-old has learned the word “mine” and is very quick to exercise their personal property rights. Just ask any parent of a teenager about their teens desire for less parental oversight and a greater desire of personal autonomy.

The aspects of the Republican message that best resonate with the people is the principles of liberty. In California, we need to refocus our message on those aspects that will best resonate with the people. I know it is true that when business prospers, there are more jobs for everyone, but that is not how the worker sees it. We need to get our message to the masses and stop preaching to the bosses. The bosses have already abandoned the Republican Party in California either with their feet as they have left the state or with their pocketbooks as they have contributed to the DNC.

If the Republican Party wants to be relevant in California, we need to rebrand with a unified message that focuses on the voters and not towards the contributors.