Mexican man charged with using fake ID, voting in elections–for 25 Years!!!

By

Illegal Aliens vote—this one has voted for up to 25 years—using the Id of a dead man. He also broke numerous other laws. Another reason for the Feds to enforce our immigration laws—and to indict California government officials that protected this criminal and his actions for more than two decades. “A Mexican man living in Sacramento is accused of using a dead man’s identity for 25 years and illegally voting in five elections. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Gustavo Araujo Lerma on Thursday for passport fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to commit unlawful procurement of citizenship and illegal voting. This crook also used his phony “citizenship” to get his wife to become a citizen as well—deport them both. Think we have honest elections? Then meet Gustavo Araujo Lerma.

Mexican man charged with using fake ID, voting in elections

KPCC, 10/28/17

A Mexican man living in Sacramento is accused of using a dead man’s identity for 25 years and illegally voting in five elections.

A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Gustavo Araujo Lerma on Thursday for passport fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to commit unlawful procurement of citizenship and illegal voting.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Federal prosecutors say that for over a quarter of a century, Araujo used passports in the name of “Hiram Enrique Velez,” a U.S. citizen who has died.

Authorities claim he voted in numerous federal, state and local elections and used the false identity to obtain residency and then citizenship for his wife, Maria Velez.

She’s charged with conspiracy and unlawfully procuring citizenship.

Araujo could face 15 years in prison if convicted.