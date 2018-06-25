By

Mexican Presidential Candidate Calls Mass Migration To US A ‘Human Right’

Dominic Mancini, Daily Caller, 6/22/18

“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

He then declared migration “a human right we will defend,” eluniversal.com reports.

While the election is not until July 1, Obrador is by far the frontrunner. (RELATED: Mag: Mexican Official Dreams Of Trump Assassination, But Most Urge Prudence)

Obrador in April delivered speech criticizing Trump and promising that Mexico will not become a “piñata” for any foreign government, Global News reports.

The former mayor of Mexico City, Obrador holds progressive populist views. The 64-year-old ran unsuccessfully for president twice before, according to DW.

Fox’s Tucker Carlson noted Thursday that Obrador has previously proposed granting amnesty to Mexican drug cartels. “America is now Mexico’s social safety net, and that’s a very good deal for the Mexican ruling class,” Carlson added.

Clarification: This post has been clarified to more accurately reflect Obrador’s comments on mass migration as a “human right.”