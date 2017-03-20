By

This is rich. Mexico, the nation that jails EVERY illegal alien they find, refuses to gives welfare, health care or education to the criminals that sneak into their country—the nation that uses voter ID to create honest elections, is complaining that the United States is a human rights violator because we GIVE illegal aliens everything they want and until President Trump even gave amnesty to the criminals. “The head of Mexico’s governors’ association will lodge a complaint with the Organization of American States Saturday accusing President Trump of human rights violations, demanding the OAS help ensure protections for migrants facing raids or deportation from the U.S. Graco Ramirez, governor of the Mexican state of Morelos and president of his country’s National Conference of Governors, plans to deliver the complaint personally. The governors say Mr. Trump’s get-tough policies violate the Vienna Convention and other treaties, which establish certain benchmark rights for anyone being detained in another country. To the country that is run by the drug cartels, a nation that enforces its borders is a human rights violator. In truth Mexico needs us to open our borders so their drug runners have an easy time selling their drugs of death in our nation. And, thanks to Obama and Holder, the drug cartels are well armed.

Mexico’s governors to lodge human rights complaint against Trump

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 3/17/17

The head of Mexico’s governors’ association will lodge a complaint with the Organization of American States Saturday accusing President Trump of human rights violations, demanding the OAS help ensure protections for migrants facing raids or deportation from the U.S.

Graco Ramirez, governor of the Mexican state of Morelos and president of his country’s National Conference of Governors, plans to deliver the complaint personally.

The governors say Mr. Trump’s get-tough policies violate the Vienna Convention and other treaties, which establish certain benchmark rights for anyone being detained in another country.

“The economy between the northern border of Mexico and the U.S. achieves a very important correlation that makes us both more competitive,” Mr. Ramirez said in a statement.

Mr. Ramirez, whose state is just south of Mexico City, has also been making the rounds of U.S. governors pleading for better relations between the two countries.

The OAS is a forum for countries in the western hemisphere to work out issues. Its Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.