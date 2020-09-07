By

Joe Biden may have serious emotional and mental deficiencies—but he does know politics. He gave his campaign over to the Communist Left of the Democrat Party. Should he win, he will be known as th Putin of the West. Yet, according to Michael Moore—he is also going after the racist/redneck vote. Who is that? Republicans. Michael Moore appears to be off his meds again, thinking anyone promoting Constitutional government and the Rule of Law is an enemy of the State. ““The Biden campaign, in an effort to convince Flint voters to stay home on Nov 3 and lose Michigan again, happily announced & embraced the endorsement of former Gov. Rick Snyder — the man who poisoned Flint’s water. 10,000 children [with] permanent brain damage,” Michael Moore wrote. “Countless dead. Shame!” Moore went on to accuse Biden of courting “white racist redneck votes” as opposed to the black vote, describing him as “nuts” and demanding he retract the statement. “So the Biden campaign thought getting a few more White racist redneck votes in Michigan was more important than getting the Black vote in Flint?” the Oscar-winning said. “Better to embrace the mass-poisoning Republican ex-Governor than worry about “those Black people?” Are u nuts? Apologize & retract NOW.” Another example of the Democrat Party tearing itself apart based on racism. Sadly, it is Moore that is the racist and Biden needs to denounce the Moore endorsement of his campaign.

Michael Moore Accuses Joe Biden of Going After ‘White Racist Redneck Votes in Michigan’ After Embracing Ex-GOP Gov Endorsement

Ben Kew , Breitbart, 9/6/20

Far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of going after “white racist redneck votes” in his home state of Michigan after the former vice president accepted the endorsement of former Republican Governor Rick Snyder.

Writing in USA Today on Thursday, Snyder endorsed Biden, saying he can “bring back civility to the nation,” and also pointed to Biden’s “strong moral character and compassion.” This endorsement was accepted by the Biden campaign in a press release, much to Moore’s dismay.

“The Biden campaign, in an effort to convince Flint voters to stay home on Nov 3 and lose Michigan again, happily announced & embraced the endorsement of former Gov. Rick Snyder — the man who poisoned Flint’s water. 10,000 children [with] permanent brain damage,” Michael Moore wrote. “Countless dead. Shame!”

Moore went on to accuse Biden of courting “white racist redneck votes” as opposed to the black vote, describing him as “nuts” and demanding he retract the statement.

“So the Biden campaign thought getting a few more White racist redneck votes in Michigan was more important than getting the Black vote in Flint?” the Oscar-winning said. “Better to embrace the mass-poisoning Republican ex-Governor than worry about “those Black people?” Are u nuts? Apologize & retract NOW.”

The Planet of the Humans producer did reiterate his support for Biden but admitted he will not lie for White House hopeful.

“To be clear: I will vote for Biden. But I will not lie for Biden,” Moore wrote. “For the millions of us spending every waking moment for the next 59 days trying to remove Trump, we won’t succeed if we have to also fight the Party and the Campaign who seem to be stupidly working against us.”

Moore, who was a fervent supporter of socialist Bernie Sanders’s unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination, has shown increasing concern over recent weeks about the possibility of Trump winning re-election. Last week, he warned his followers of the need to “wake up” as polling data indicates Trump is rapidly catching up with Biden.

“Someone needs to pull the fire alarm NOW,” Moore wrote, citing various polls in crucial swing states indicating Trump has made significant gains on Biden. “Where are the stories about Trump gaining on Biden? Below’s a poll from Fri in Michigan. Last week Trump pulled within 4 pts of Biden. Now in one poll, Trump is AHEAD of Biden in MI 47-45. Yet so many Dems convinced Trump’ll lose. DANGER!”