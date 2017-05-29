Michigan “Free to Work State” Gets 119 California Jobs

By

The folks in Sacramento do not get it—and do not care. A few years ago Campbell Soup closed their Sacramento area plant throwing hundreds out of work. State Senator Darell Steinberg, now the Mayor of Sacramento famously said, “What does it matter, we can always get more jobs”. That is the attitude of the Democrats—of course the jobs he was talking about was serving coffee and filling taco shells. “Barracuda Networks has announced plans to hire 115 new employees over the next four years as part of the company’s next expansion phase in Ann Arbor. Rod Mathews is a senior vice president and manages the Data Protection Business side of California-based Barracuda. The announcement is part of the continued growth the information technology security company has experienced at 317 Maynard St. in Ann Arbor, Mathews said. “Over that four years, we’ve hired a great number of people,” Mathews said. “We think Ann Arbor is a great place to do business, we love being downtown, and having access to all the talent pools from the great universities in the area.” Not mentioned is that unlike California the Michigan workers are no longer harassed or extorted into paying bribes to work. Michigan is a Free Worker State—California is a bribe paying union State. Makes a world of difference to the morale of the employees—are they working to make the company more successful or are they pawns of a union? Free the California workers!

By Jessica Haynes, MLIVE, 5/19/17

ANN ARBOR, MI – Barracuda Networks has announced plans to hire 115 new employees over the next four years as part of the company’s next expansion phase in Ann Arbor.

Rod Mathews is a senior vice president and manages the Data Protection Business side of California-based Barracuda. The announcement is part of the continued growth the information technology security company has experienced at 317 Maynard St. in Ann Arbor, Mathews said.

“Over that four years, we’ve hired a great number of people,” Mathews said. “We think Ann Arbor is a great place to do business, we love being downtown, and having access to all the talent pools from the great universities in the area.”

Helping with that expansion is a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund that will help the company respond to a growing customer base and changing technology needs.

“Barracuda’s investment means Michigan residents will have good job opportunities that could well have gone to other states,” said Steve Arwood, MEDC chief executive officer, in a statement. “The company’s decision to expand in Ann Arbor demonstrates that our business climate and our state’s world-class talent make Michigan a top destination for tech companies to locate, expand and grow new jobs.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said in a statement the project is expected to generate $2.3 million in investment, along with the 115 jobs to be filled over the next four years.

“When we moved into the building four years ago… we had less than a hundred people. Now we’ve got well over 250 people in the building,” Mathews said.

Those employees will see some new faces with an addition of 115 positions like product engineers, quality assurance and sales engineers who walk customers through the technology like email archiving and data cloud protection that Barracuda offer.

The industry is seeing a boom thanks to cloud applications and recent headlines related to ransomware attacks like the “Wannacry” cyber attack that shut down access to company information in over 100 countries.

“This is something every one of our customers are planning for, anticipating, and a number of them have been hit by them,” Mathew said.

Evolving technology has also meant stepping up product offerings by following what customers are using and adapting Barracuda products to work efficiently with a variety of programs.

“We’re always innovating with new technologies and evolving the technologies that we have,” Mathew said. “As customers move to things like Office 365, that’s caused us to evolve our email road map.”

In its fourth quarter earnings report, Barracuda had 7 percent year-over-year growth with a total revenue of $89.3 million and recorded a 15 percent year-over-year growth in active subscribers for a total of 321,000.

Barracuda is receiving support from local economic development group Ann Arbor SPARK to recruit the 115 people needed to help take the company to the next level and work with the expanding customer base.

“SPARK’s been a great partner for us,” said Mathews, adding the economic group has helped Barracuda get plugged into the right places and get involved in community discussions like the Library Lot situation.

Barracuda is using Ann Arbor SPARK’s Job Portal to seek qualified applicants for the 115 open positions and also working with them to organize “talent mixers” to recruit and meet with talent in the area from local universities.

“We’re going to continue to grow in Ann Arbor. It’s a great place to be,” Mathews said. “Our doors are open and we’re looking for talented people to join our team.”

Job fair locations include Hillsdale, Jackson, Adiran, Howell and Ypsilanti and stretch across a four-day period in May.