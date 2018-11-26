Migrant Caravan Folks RUSH American Border—Trying to Force Their Way onto American Soil

By

A woman tried to scale a fence near San Diego, fell and impaled herself on rebar. She was taken to an American hospital, along with her three children. We will pay for her recklessness and lawlessness for a generation. At the same time, using the force of many, illegal aliens tried to rush our border and get onto American soil. This time it was stopped. In Tijuana hundreds of caravan folks have been arrested for crime of violence and theft—while the Mexican government has deported a few hundred for being felons, drug dealers and human traffickers. These are the folks Brown, Newsom and the California Democrats want to welcome into our nation. “Hundreds of Central American migrants rushed a port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego on Sunday, blowing past a Mexican police blockade as they desperately seek asylum in the U.S. Videos and photos of the migrants, including children, were posted to social media. Some of the migrants made it all the way up to the border fence chanting, “Yes we can.” According to the Associated Press, the migrants appeared to pass by Mexican authorities without violence. As expected they used children at the front of the invasion—what else would you call it—hoping for American law enforcement to look bad. Instead, this showed that Mexico was unable to control criminals coming through its borders and American Leftists prefer foreigners willing to violent our laws by using force to break them. This is going to be a very tough few weeks.

Hundreds of migrants rush California port of entry

by Daniel Chaitin , Washington Examiner, 11/25/18

Hundreds of Central American migrants rushed a port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego on Sunday, blowing past a Mexican police blockade as they desperately seek asylum in the U.S.

Videos and photos of the migrants, including children, were posted to social media. Some of the migrants made it all the way up to the border fence chanting, “Yes we can.”

According to the Associated Press, the migrants appeared to pass by Mexican authorities without violence.

The San Diego Twitter account for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said all car traffic lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry had been suspended, as were pedestrian crossings.

With military helicopters flying above, U.S. border agents fired tear gas at migrants as some tried to break through the border fence.

Meanwhile, the Mexico reportedly barred all entries from the U.S. as Mexican riot police lined up at a customs and immigration plaza.

Word of a caravan, mainly comprised of people from Honduras, arose in October. Many of these people are fleeing violence and poverty at home.

However, stopping the caravan became a midterms campaign issue for President Trump and his GOP allies, sounding the alarm bells for a hard line immigration approach to contend with the migrants.

By last week, more than 5,000 migrants had been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks. Many hoped to apply for asylum in the U.S., but agents at the San Ysidro entry point were processing fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum declared an international humanitarian crisis for his city last week, imploring the United Nations to help in the absence of adequate assistance from the Mexican government and his reluctance to allocate his city’s own public resources to counter issues created by the sudden influx of people.

Trump on Thursday threatened to stop immigration and trade flows across the southern border if migrants flood into the U.S. and create an uncontrollable situation.

“If we find that it’s uncontrollable … if we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thanksgiving.

Trump sent thousands of U.S. troops to the border in anticipation of several caravans threatening to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

Trump has said the U.S. would try to keep people from crossing, but a California judge has blocked that policy for now, after ruling that it goes against the U.S. policy of letting people enter to seek asylum.

Earlier in the weekend, the Washington Post reported that the incoming presidential administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1, had agreed to allow migrants to stay in Mexico as part of a “short-term solution” while the U.S. considered asylum applications.

But the Sanchez later denied the report , saying, “There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government.”