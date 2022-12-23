By

In a period of two years 55,000 people fled San Fran. Numerous businesses, large and small fled the City. Commercial vacancy rates are over 40%–with few takers. As leases expire more firms are leaving—some even paying a penalty to leave before the expiration of the lease. The schools are losing enrollment and the number of illegal aliens in town is increasing—along with the homeless and drug dealers. “The owners of the Transamerica Pyramid are asking The City to knock its value down by $258 million, which would shrink its property tax bill by $3 million from $5.7 million in 2023 and for years to come. The owner of 101 California Street, a towering 48-story office building, is looking for the property’s assessment to be brought from $1.06 billion to $740 million. The owners of 555 Mission Street wants its tax assessment dropped from $529 million to $264 million.” San Fran is already looking at an over $700 million budget deficit. As the property values tank, the deficit will go up—possibly to over one billion dollars. San Fran is collapsing—this is another matrix to show the speed of the decline.

Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills

By Adam Shanks and Evan Wyloge, SF Examiner, 12/22/22

The owners of the Transamerica Pyramid are asking The City to knock its value down by $258 million, which would shrink its property tax bill by $3 million from $5.7 million in 2023 and for years to come.

The owner of 101 California Street, a towering 48-story office building, is looking for the property’s assessment to be brought from $1.06 billion to $740 million.

The owners of 555 Mission Street wants its tax assessment dropped from $529 million to $264 million.

High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city.

But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is.

The owners of the iconic skyline feature at 600 Montgomery Street are asking The City to knock its value down by $258 million, which would shrink its property tax bill by $3 million, from $5.7 million, in 2023 and for years to come.

Transamerica Pyramid owners SHVO and Deutsche Finance America are among the many disputing the assessed value of their property. If they are successful, this could strain The City budget through much of this decade.

Owners of office buildings stuffed with tenants during The City’s tech boom are now making the case that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a radical shift in the downtown real estate market — one that has caused their property values to plummet.

At first thought to be a temporary blip, the pandemic saw offices hollow out as employees worked from home. Downtown remained relatively empty even as COVID-19 cases receded and stadiums, concert halls and tourist attractions filled up.

Data analyzed by The Examiner found properties totaling $59 billion in assessed city value are asking for a reassessment in 2022 that, if granted, would amount to a decline in property value of $26 billion citywide.

Of course, not every appeal will be granted in full or even partially. But if all were accepted, the resulting loss in tax revenue faced by The City and others funded by property taxes, such as the San Francisco Unified School District, would total $308 million. These figures exclude cases that were already resolved and the few instances in which a request was made to increase a property’s value.

To report this story, The Examiner obtained details on every regular property tax assessment appeal filed in San Francisco for the 2022-2023 tax year through a public records request. The data, which is up to date as of Dec. 12, includes appeals of both residential and commercial property tax assessments.

A recent estimate by The City’s lead economist, Ted Egan, warns that this downturn could gut annual city tax revenues by as much as $200 million by 2028, hampering San Francisco’s ability to balance its budget and provide services to its residents.

The City was kept fiscally afloat through the pandemic in large part by federal COVID-19 relief. Now the other shoe is beginning to drop.

Mayor London Breed issued budget planning instructions to department heads last week that revealed a $728 million budget deficit that San Francisco’s general fund faces over the next two years.

City departments will have to figure out how to cut their budgets by 5% next year and 8% the year after that.

In a PowerPoint presentation outlining her budget instructions, the mayor’s office offered a warning.

“Prepare for the outlook to worsen.”

How the appeals process works

The City levies taxes on property owners to pay for the services such as paving streets, mowing the grass in parks and funding homeless shelters. The amount a property owner pays is calculated by multiplying the tax rate and the City Assessor-Recorder’s assessment of the value of that property.

If a property owner disagrees with The City’s assessment, they can seek relief from The City’s Assessment Appeals Board. The board’s members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

The Assessment Appeals Board weighs the evidence and determines whether or not to adjust the property’s value.

Lately, it’s been busy.

A Flourish map

In the 2017-2018 tax year, there were 1,636 assessment appeals filed. By 2021-2022, there were 2,592, an increase of 58%. This year, 2,650 appeals were filed, according to the data obtained by The Examiner.

The rise in appeals filed by downtown property owners has been particularly acute, soaring about 174% from 2019 to 2022, according to November data from the Assessment Appeals Board.

If an appeal is granted, it can amount to an annual savings of millions of dollars for property owners. But “nobody wants to be in that position” where the value drops precipitously, stressed John Bryant, CEO of the San Francisco Building Owners and Managers Association.

In other words, building owners would take a healthy economy over a property tax break.

“The tax break that you get isn’t so significant that it’s going to make a huge difference,” Bryant said.

What changed

During the pandemic, many employees got comfortable working from home. Many employers got comfortable with the idea of not paying rent for an office that is seldom used anyway.

Despite optimism that a return to work would follow a decline in COVID-19 cases earlier this year, workers’ interest in coming back to the office hasn’t grown, according to surveys cited by the Controller’s Office.

San Francisco was especially vulnerable. A study published by the University of Toronto’s School of Cities earlier this year found that cities with high concentrations of “tech and professional services” jobs that allowed for easier remote work have struggled to recover post-pandemic.

In cities with dense commercial districts like San Francisco, this trend first resulted in an increasing number of commercial subleases becoming vacant in 2020 and 2021. That’s OK for the property owner, who is still being paid by the direct tenant — which in many cases in San Francisco is a large tech company.

A recent report from the City Controller’s Office draws a direct connection between the persistence of remote work and declining value of commercial real estate.

“If expectations of future income streams are reduced, because remote work has reduced what businesses are prepared to pay for office space, then the market value of office properties will be reduced,” Egan, The City’s chief economist, wrote in an Oct. 19 report.

But more recently, direct lease vacancies have surged, signaling a prolonged struggle for downtown building owners with no recent historical precedent.

The City saw a spike in vacancies following the rupture of the dot-com bubble. Now, San Francisco’s vacancy rate has sped past the peak of 20.5% in 2003. Office vacancy rates rose from 5% prior to the pandemic to 24% in the third quarter of 2022, the largest increase of any major office market in the nation.

Even the most optimistic projection considered by the Controller’s Office analysis puts the office vacancy rate at 20% or higher into 2026.

Who’s appealing

Without the steady revenue of well-paying tenants, building owners are arguing that their properties are worth less money and looking to the Assessment Appeals Board for relief.

The owner of 101 California Street, a towering 48-story office building, is looking for the property’s assessment to be brought from $1.06 billion to $740 million. A few blocks away, 555 Mission Street has 34 stories of offices, and wants its assessment dropped from $529 million to $264 million.

The hospitality industry is also looking to recalibrate. Parc 55, a Hilton hotel in Union Square, is asking The City to cut its assessment nearly in half from $561 million to $286 million.

Retailers are not immune. Macy’s, for example, is asking The City to knock the assessment on its iconic Union Square properties by about half, a decline of more than $200 million.

And the tech industry, which has seen a surge in layoffs after rapid growth during the pandemic, has also sought relief. Uber is asking for a reduction in assessment on its properties — including flagship offices on Third Street and Market Street — be reduced by about $520 million from $835 million.

(Clint Reilly, who owns The Examiner, did not apply for a reassessment of his commercial properties in the year analyzed by The Examiner.)

All of these property owners may have to wait a while for a decision. The Assessment Appeals Board has up to two years to rule on an appeal. Though it’s holding meetings nearly every weekday, it’s still working its way through appeals filed in 2020 and 2021.

Overall, there were more than 4,000 properties awaiting a ruling on their appeal as of Sept. 30.

How it hurts The City

The office sector represents about 18% of The City’s property tax revenue, so every empty office threatens The City’s budget.

The situation may not, in the near term, be desperately grim. There will likely be an initial cushion before property tax revenues begin to bottom out.

In the Controller’s Office report, Egan noted that many properties in San Francisco are actually assessed below their real-market value, thanks to California’s Proposition 13, which prevents the assessed value of a property from increasing by more than 2% per year (with few exceptions, such as a change in ownership) and limits the tax rate to 1%, excluding voter-approved bonds.

The owner of a downtown office tower may have seen its assessed value rise only 2% every year for the booming 2010s, but its actual increase in market value far surpassed the modest rate in assessed value allowed by state law.

The limitations set by Proposition 13 may be a frustrating impediment to The City during good times — but a convenient safety net in bad times.

“Proposition 13 effectively cushions The City’s property tax base from downturns in property markets, at the cost of reduced growth in property tax revenue during periods of strong economic growth,” Egan wrote.

But that cushion won’t save The City’s bottomline forever.

Uncertainty

In recent years, The City didn’t have to work very hard to attract business.

“It was almost just a political foregone conclusion that they were going to come,” Bryant said. “There was just an assumption that the golden goose is going to keep laying the egg.”

But COVID hit, and “when the party stopped, the party stopped,” Bryant added.

It’s tough to predict what will happen now, but there is broad agreement that office vacancies will remain high for several years.

The consequences of downtown’s struggles are already being felt. The $728 million two-year deficit isn’t as large, proportionately, as the deficit faced during the Great Recession. But it’s serious. The projections for property tax, business tax and transfer tax revenues in the next budget year have fallen by more than $300 million in the nine months since the last estimates were released in March.

One bright spot is sales and hotel tax, for which projections were raised by $53 million.

“While challenges with downtown and businesses remain, tourism is coming back,” said Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for Breed.

But with federal money running dry, the next two years will force The City to tighten its belt. The City isn’t expecting layoffs to its staff, in part because it already has so many vacant positions. The mayor also wants to avoid cuts to her key priorities, including public safety and homelessness.

Still, programs deemed inefficient and vacant positions will likely be on the chopping block.

Breed and other city officials have been meeting with business leaders to craft a yet-to-be-unveiled economic recovery package that aims to get downtown bustling like the prepandemic glory days.

But no one expects it to right the ship overnight.

“Anyone who says they have a crystal ball, I’m going to question,” Bryant said.