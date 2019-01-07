Milton Friedman Defends Capitalism—while Current Democrats Want to Destroy it and Freedom

January 7, 2019 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Every once in a while the California Political News and Views will be bringing you videos of major importance.

Currently the Socialists have taken over the Democrat Party, the same type of folks that run Cuba and Venezuela.  Totalitarian, bullies, poverty makers.  My good friend State Senator Mike Morrell uses the Dr. Milton Friedman YouTube in his presentations.  It is short, but a great promotion of capitalism.  Though done about forty years ago, it is as relevant as the last press conference held by San Fran Nan.

Pass this along to your friends—they will enjoy it.  Pass it along to your Democrat friends, let them know they are harming themselves and their families.

capitalism 2

https://youtu.be/MQ0-cDKMS5M

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.