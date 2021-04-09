By

Who is creating the attacks on Asian people in the United States? In Milwaukee it is the Black Panthers—obviously a white supremacist organization. “”You do not disrespect black women from our community…. You do not disrespect Black Lives Matter…. You ever disrespect a black woman again, we’re going to shut you down.” With these and other words, a group of 10 Milwaukee Black Panthers invaded an Asian-owned nail salon and threatened it. Later, they returned, and police arrived. Instead of protecting the Asian owner, a female officer spoke cordially with the Panthers, addressing their leader as “General” and left the store saying, “All right, I’m sure that he got your message, sir, thank you so much. We really appreciate you coming down. Thank you though.” Not a word from President Harris or President Biden—or any in the Democrat Leadership. Pelosi is pretending Milwaukee does not exist. Looks to me the Asian community is NOT going to vote for Democrats in 2022.

Milwaukee Black Panthers racially harass and force shutdown of Asian nail salon as media avert their eyes

By Thomas Lifson, American Thinker, 4/5/21

“You do not disrespect black women from our community…. You do not disrespect Black Lives Matter…. You ever disrespect a black woman again, we’re going to shut you down.”

With these and other words, a group of 10 Milwaukee Black Panthers invaded an Asian-owned nail salon and threatened it.

Later, they returned, and police arrived. Instead of protecting the Asian owner, a female officer spoke cordially with the Panthers, addressing their leader as “General” and left the store saying, “All right, I’m sure that he got your message, sir, thank you so much. We really appreciate you coming down. Thank you though.”

All of this is on video recordings, boastfully posted to Facebook by the leader of the Panthers, who styles himself “King Rick” and who refers to Black female customers as “queens.” We know this only thanks to Jim Piwowarczyk of Wisconsin Right Now, who notes that the leader of the group is:

“Darryl King Rick Farmer II,” whose Facebook page proclaims him as, “LEADER AND BLACK GENERAL OF THE ORIGINAL BLACK PANTHERS NATIONWIDE AND OTHER COUNTRIES!”

Following these confrontations, the nail salon has been shut down, its retail space vacated, a business (and jobs) no longer in existence.

Farmer took credit for the nail salon business closing down and expressed jubilation. “The Original Black Panthers and the biggest Panther in the jungle, King Rick!! We are proud to announce the permanent closing of Jade’s Nails on Brady St.!! Due to the efforts of the OBP and community they no longer exist!! They disrespected our queens and paid the ultimate price!! Out of business!! Black Panther power once again in full effect!” he wrote on Facebook.

All the mainstream media bemoaning “Asian hate” have no interest at all.

I recommend reading the account in WRN, but the two videos alone speak volumes.

I am not aware of the Black Panthers being a white supremacist organization.