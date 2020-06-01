Minnesota Governor/Congresswoman Daughters PROMOTE Racism and Riots

By

Daughters of Minnesota Governor Walz and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeting support and helpful advice to rioters

By Thomas Lifson, American Greatness, 5/30/20

The acorn, as the saying goes, does not fall far from the tree. Daughters of two of riot-torn Minnesota’s highest profile office holders have been on Twitter offering encouragement and support to the forces rampaging there.

Yaacov Apelbaum did screen grabs of tweets from Hope Walz, daughter of Democrat Governor Tim Walz, whose fecklessness allowed rioters to dominate law enforcement forces for days before finally calling up what appears to be adequate National Guard support. Hope Walz has subsequently “protected” her Twitter feed, so you and I cannot see it. But here are the tweets grabbed by Yaacov, showing her telling rioters on May 28 not to worry about the National Guard showing up because “it takes time” for them to “come from all over the state” so, “the national guard [sic] will not be present tonight.”

Quite the public-spirited citizens of Minnesota:

Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi is not so shy and has Twitter feed still open for all to see, as this is being written. At the top of her page, she proudly proclaims in all lowercase letters, “yes, i’m 17 and i hate capitalism.” Perhaps she is a fan of e.e.cummings, or maybe she thinks capital letters are what is referenced by the word “capitalism.”

She retweeted a post from Twin Cities DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) listing “much-needed supplies” to “help out your comrades protesting at the 3rd precinct” (who then looted, pillaged and burned the police building)

Here is the complete list, which includes obvious weapons tennis rackets and hockey sticks, as well as plywood and anything else for shields.

Later, she responded to a tweet by Andy Ngo citing that tweet and characterizes urging such supplies as being an “empathetic person. “I don’t see any empathy for the store and property owners whose livelihoods and life’s work have been destroyed.

Neither politician has repudiated these public declarations from their flesh and blood.