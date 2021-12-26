Minnesota : Klan Headquarters for U.S.

By

A government school district in Minnesota is doing what was called illegal when Mississippi did it five decades ago—paying people based on their race. Under the Biden Administration the racism we thought the Civil Rights movement got rid of, is back—with the support of the Civil Rights Movement. “The Mankato School Board in Minnesota in a blatantly racist move has unanimously voted to pay non-white teachers “additional stipends,” not on their merit or content of character, but solely based on the color of their skin, and for teaching staff to be segregated by race. Board members hotly defended the policy vote earlier this month claiming it wasn’t “segregation,” according to AlphaNews on Tuesday. “When you’re one [minority] of a [white] majority it can be very isolating and lonely,” declared board member Erin Roberts. “To have a support system in place for them is not to segregate them, it is absolutely to support them … It’s not about trying to throw the few [BIPOC] individuals we have into one building. It’s about showing them they aren’t alone.” Of course his is being done by Democrats, the Party if historic racism, from defending slavery to he creation of Jim Crow laws. It will be interesting to see if the white teachers sue or leave the district—any white teacher that accepts this policy should not be a teacher—who wants a racist teacher? It would be like Jews supporting Hitler.

Minn school board unanimously votes to pay non-white teachers more, segregate staff

Terresa Monroe-Hamilton, Bix Pac Review, 12/23/21

The Mankato School Board in Minnesota in a blatantly racist move has unanimously voted to pay non-white teachers “additional stipends,” not on their merit or content of character, but solely based on the color of their skin, and for teaching staff to be segregated by race.

Board members hotly defended the policy vote earlier this month claiming it wasn’t “segregation,” according to AlphaNews on Tuesday.

“When you’re one [minority] of a [white] majority it can be very isolating and lonely,” declared board member Erin Roberts. “To have a support system in place for them is not to segregate them, it is absolutely to support them … It’s not about trying to throw the few [BIPOC] individuals we have into one building. It’s about showing them they aren’t alone.”

“It creates global citizens at the end of the day,” Vice Chair Kenneth Reid ridiculously stated.

State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-MN) slammed the new policy, which reportedly mirrors a new Minnesota statute.

“Our largest local school district just voted to pay people differently, not on merit, or by the content of their character, but based solely on the color of their skin,” he asserted.

“This is allowed and encouraged under a revision to Minnesota state Statute 122A.70. Mankato Area Public Schools Policy number 466 provides pay for black and native American school staff above which is paid to white employees,” he wrote.

“Section E of State Statute includes the new text between the “**”: In addition to developing a Staff Development Plan, the Staff Development Advisory Committee also must develop teacher mentoring programs for teachers new to the profession **or school district, including teaching residents, teachers of color, teachers who are American Indian, teachers in license shortage areas, teachers with special needs,** or experienced teachers in need of peer coaching,” Munson continued.

“I voted against this legislation. I called it racist when we debated it and believe it is wrong, racist, and unconstitutional to pay people more money or less money based solely on the color of their skin,” he remarked.

“Have your local school boards passed similar measures and what are your thoughts on this new direction?,” he asked on Facebook.

Jodi Sapp, who chairs the board, was previously outed for requiring concerned parents to dox themselves in order to comment on school matters.

“I just want to remind everybody this is a business meeting of the school board, it is not a meeting that belongs to the public,” she stated at an Oct. 18 meeting.

“Before the open forum, I would like to review a couple of things,” Sapp announced. “Each speaker is asked to state his or her name and address for the record. Failure to do so will result in an individual not being allowed to speak.”

Sapp led the way in having the board vote to amend district policy directing that only non-white teachers can receive “additional stipends” so they can ostensibly become mentors to other non-white colleagues. The new policy will begin “placing American Indian educators at sites with other American Indian educators and educators of color at sites with other educators of color.”

They contend that the new policy is designed to “increase opportunity for collegial support” for BIPOC teachers, boosting the district’s retention rate among those demographics.

The Mankato School Board adopted the new language for the policy from Minnesota statute 122A.70, which mandates that “school districts must develop teacher mentoring programs” and that districts may offer “additional stipends as incentives to mentors of color or [those] who are American Indian.”

