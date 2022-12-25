By

Why did Mitch McConnell use his position to defeat Republicans running for the Senate—like Dr. Oz, Blake Masters, the GOP nominee in Alaska and several others? His money and actions assured the Democrats continue control over the Senate. Now he used his power to blacklist the House GOP from having ANY say on the Democrat $1.7 Trillion Sovietization of the American economy, while opening our borders but spending $100 billion to protect the Ukrainian borders? “The Senate Minority Leader approved the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week along with 17 Republican Senators. Mitch was OK with the purple-haired crazy lady, Democrat Rep. de Lauro sitting at the Omnibus table but NOT GOP’s Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Kay Granger. Rep. Kat Cammack told Maria Bartiromo 98% of all Democrat earmarks made it into the package.” Literally Mitch McConnell helped the Democrats BUY the 2024 election—and HE kept the House Republicans from even having a single seat in the negotiations. When did McConnell switch Parties?

Mitch McConnell Was OK with Purple-Haired Crazy Lady Sitting at Omnibus Table But No House Republican Was Present

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 12/23/22

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans really, really hate their voters.

The Senate Minority Leader approved the $1.7 trillion spending bill this week along with 17 Republican Senators. Mitch was OK with the purple-haired crazy lady, Democrat Rep. de Lauro sitting at the Omnibus table but NOT GOP’s Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Kay Granger.

Rep. Kat Cammack told Maria Bartiromo 98% of all Democrat earmarks made it into the package.

Via Breitbart:

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) noted that the agreement for the omnibus spending bill was only reached between Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and excluded the top Republican appropriator in the House, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who is set to become Chair of the Appropriations Committee when Republicans take the majority in the House in January.

Rep. Kat Cammack:“[M]y push has always been let’s answer the call that the American people have put out. They need us unified because our greatest weapon right now against Biden and Schumer and Pelosi is unity. So, McConnell needs to work with the Senators in the conservative block like Lee and Rand Paul and Kennedy. …I reiterate that Kay Granger, the Republican Appropriations Chair, she wasn’t a part of these negotiations at all. They excluded her. There were no four corners at the table. So, we have a lot of work to do. And the Senate needs to understand that we’re not playing around. There will be consequences if they ram this down our throats. The House will not comply with what the Senate Republicans are looking to do.”

