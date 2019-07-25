By

This confuses me. The Modesto Junior College Board of Trustees has a majority of “conservatives” on the Board, including the wife of a county supervisor—and a political activist who says she is a conservative. Yet, officials of the college they oversee and set policy for, are using college (taxpayer) resources to promote, defend and protect criminals, lawbreakers from foreign countries. Instead of being a role model for the Rule of Law, the Constitution and honest government, employees at this college are telling students and faculty how to BREAK the law, conspire to hid law breakers and tell them how to avoid deportation, though a court has ordered this. I hope the local people talk with the Board of Trustees and ask them why they are silent, why none has been fired and why tax dollars are being used to finance this outrage. Also note that the local legacy media has been silent about this abuse of the community. When will they speak out?

Modesto College Administration: We Want Lawbreakers to Roam Our Campus

From: Jonathan Sarhadi, 7/15/19 Modesto College,



The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced plans to carry-out raids across the country beginning this weekend. As a California Community College that provides open access to students, MJC is preparing to potentially be a target of said raids. As directed by a memo from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office (Friday 7/12/19 re: Legal Advisory 18-01), we are summarizing the contents of that document to prepare staff and students for what to do should you be approached by an ICE agent on campus.



What is an ICE raid?

An orchestrated raid by ICE targeting the immigrant community, both documented and undocumented. These raids can be carried out in homes, work places, schools, and other organizations. During these raids, an ICE agent may ask for personal information of an individual (student), and/or access to files.



What does California’s sanctuary law do?

Senate Bill (SB) 54 prohibits local and state law enforcement from using their resources, including personnel or facilities, to investigate or arrest people for federal immigration enforcement purposes.



What is my role during an ICE raid?

Included in this email is the Promoting a Safe and Secure Campus for All manual released by the California Attorney General. You are encouraged to read this manual to know more about your responsibilities and limitations during an ICE raid. The following bullets are important recommendations, pulled directly from the manual, to help keep you and students safe during an ICE raid:



§ Limit assistance with immigration enforcement to the fullest extent possible consistent with federal and state law at public school as stated on page 1 (SB 54)



§ Do not provide a student’s Social Security Number to an ICE agent, as colleges and universities are prohibited from designating SSNs as directory information or allowing them to be used to identify the student or the student’s records (Pg.5)



§ An ICE warrant does not grant an immigration enforcement officer any special power to compel college or university personnel to cooperate with his or her requests. For example, an ICE warrant does not authorize access to nonpublic areas of a college or university (Pg.15)



§ Do not physically interfere with an immigration enforcement officer in the performance of his or her duties; you are not required to assist with the apprehension of a person identified in an ICE administrative warrant, nor are you required to consent to an immigration enforcement officer’s search of college or university facilities; you are not required to assist an ICE agent in gaining access to a nonpublic area when presented with an ICE warrant (Pg.15)



§ Look to your immediate supervisor for instructions; in the absence of your immediate supervisor, reach out to:







o Dr. Jennifer Zellet, Vice President of Instruction (x6058)



o Flerida Arias, Vice President of Student Services (x6060)



o Ashley Griffith, Dean of Student Services (x6032) or 213-410-8040



o Bryan Justin Marks, Dean of Student Services (x6662) or 209-303-1724



How do I help our students?

As a College employee, and an employee of the State of California, you are not being asked to interfere with the detainment, or arrest of an individual. If a student comes to you seeking advice, or information, please direct them to the Know Your Rights<https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/immigrants-rights/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=9da6bf1e-9e29-4fd3-a609-639996907747> website. Help them access this information on their personal devices. Also, please print out the “Know Your Rights Card” found here<https://www.ilrc.org/red-cards> for students in their desired language (available on the site are cards in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Hmong, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese).



