California has the San Diego Zoo, Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Hollywood, the beautiful Central Coast, the Golden Gate Bridge, Yosemite and many more tourist attractions. Modesto, yes Modesto has decided it wants to be a tourist destination—and they have found their niche—they want the potheads of the world to visit them. “Modesto, California made history this month with what is believed to be the first government-sponsored cannabis tourism campaign nationwide. The CannaPass MoTown initiative was conceived during the pandemic, which decimated the local tourism industry. Polling revealed that 30% of visitors were interested in cannabis. The government decided to tap into that. The big winner in this will be the convenience stores of Modesto—they better order lots of snacks, pretzels, potatoe chips and the like. This is the new California—drug capitol of the United States.

Modesto Makes History With Cannabis Tourism Initiative

California City News, 08/19/2021

Modesto, California made history this month with what is believed to be the first government-sponsored cannabis tourism campaign nationwide.

The CannaPass MoTown initiative was conceived during the pandemic, which decimated the local tourism industry. Polling revealed that 30% of visitors were interested in cannabis. The government decided to tap into that.

“We wanted to create a program centered around education because cannabis is as legal as beer and wine and whiskey,” Visit Modesto CEO Todd Aaronson told the Modesto Bee. “We want to make sure the community and users are all comfortable.”

CannaPass is dedicated to teaching visitors how to legally buy and use marijuana in Modesto. It offers a mobile exclusive passport for cannabis attractions, retailers, restaurants and more with discounts and deals. These include buy-one, get-one-free tickets to Cheech & Chong’s “Up in Smoke” and “Pineapple Express” at the Modesto State Theatre.

