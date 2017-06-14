By

In 1960, Walt Disney offered the City of Los Angeles a monorail, down the middle of Wilshire Blvd—the mains street in the town. Wilshire goes from the ocean, 17 miles, to downtown Los Angel.es. Disney would build the Monorail and sell it to the City for $1—not a typo. The City rejected the offer. For years discussion were held about building a monorail system above the freeways. Instead more than $10 billion, so far, has been spent on light rail, which disrupted freeway traffic for years, and now is losing riders—with the taxpayers financing the money losing union controlled system. “Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday floated the idea of building a monorail over the San Diego (405) Freeway connecting the San Fernando Valley with the Westside. A Monorail, Garcetti told KNX, is feasible whereas a train is not due to the steep slope of the Sepulveda Pass. A monorail runs on a single guideway as opposed to a train that runs on tracks. According to Garcetti, if a monorail can be built earthquake proof and affordably, it might be the right option for Los Angeles. The city is in the early stages of exploring options for connecting the Valley and the Westside, according to the Los Angeles Times.” A better idea is to allow Elon Musk and others bid on building and OWNING the monorail—the government just gives the rights to the median of the Freeway. The revenues would be taxed, the public will not subsidize and private businesses take the risk—a win-win for everybody.

Monorail Could Solve 405 Freeway Gridlock, Mayor Says

Paige Austin, Patch, 6/13/17



LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday floated the idea of building a monorail over the San Diego (405) Freeway connecting the San Fernando Valley with the Westside.

A Monorail, Garcetti told KNX, is feasible whereas a train is not due to the steep slope of the Sepulveda Pass.

A monorail runs on a single guideway as opposed to a train that runs on tracks. According to Garcetti, if a monorail can be built earthquake proof and affordably, it might be the right option for Los Angeles. The city is in the early stages of exploring options for connecting the Valley and the Westside, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Garcetti suggested a fact-finding mission to China, where authorities have turned to electric monorails as a solution to traffic gridlock.

“With a small footprint, with electric motors, safety for both earthquakes and access, it could be on the table,” Garcetti told KNX Tuesday. “So we will try and take an expedition over there to China and check it out.”

The project would be funded by Measure M, the half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in November. It is expected to generate $120 billion over the first 40 years.

