Monrovia Parents upset after Planned Parenthood attends middle school fair

Monrovia is a conservative community. It has a strong support base for families and the military. Now we find out that the Planned Parenthood scam artists have weaseled their way into a middle school fair. This is an organization that promotes eugenics, the killing of people based on race or class. Margaret Sanger believed in getting rid of all blacks from the United States—either by sending them back to Africa or by abortions—she is a founder of the Planned Parenthood eugenics effort—and a favorite of the KKK.

“The nation’s largest abortion provider had a booth Tuesday at the Clifton Middle School fair, where it provided students in sixth through eighth grade with information on puberty, healthy relationships, birth control and STD prevention.

“I’m not thrilled with it,” parent Linda Ramirez told ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. “I’m not happy, but unfortunately we have a huge generation of children that are not being parented and they’re learning on their own or from other kids.”

The incident provoked hundreds of comments both for and against Planned Parenthood on a public Monrovia Facebook page.

Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said she was not aware that Planned Parenthood would be at the resources fair and understood “the concerns our parents have about having this organization on our campus.”

The District would not allow Nazi’s, KKK or the Communist Party on campus, why would it allow an organization that kills over 300,000 babies a year—70% of whom are babies of color and more than 50% that are female? Shame on Monrovia school educators for promoting hatred of females and people of color. Racist? You bet.