Monterey County Supervisors trim budget, laying off 13 positions – including an entire department.

Pam Marino, Monterey County News, 6/14/18

Monterey County Economic Development Director Dave Spaur watched his job disappear in real time during a public hearing on June 5. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors met June 4 and 5, attempting to massage the numbers of a $36.2 million budget deficit and hammer out the 2018-19 budget that goes into effect July 1.

Along the way, they were lobbied by department heads and others who wanted to keep county jobs intact, but there was not enough juggling or money from contingency funds and cannabis tax revenue to keep them all. The supervisors spared eight employees from the Animal Services Department that had been initially proposed for layoffs – to the relief of animal advocates – but when Spaur’s department came up for discussion, four positions were slashed, eliminating the department entirely.

“I was surprised,” Spaur says. He worked at the job of facilitating relocation of large-scale employers to Monterey County since 2014, and in the past year was also focused on housing. Now he’s facing retirement and his responsibilities will be divided up among other administrators who get to keep their jobs, but their focus will also be divided. “I thought the county wanted to create jobs and generate revenue,” he says.

Over two days, the supervisors agreed to cut 13 filled positions, and let go of 122.48 currently vacant jobs across all county departments. (The total Monterey County staff includes more than 5,700 employees.) Assistant County Administrative Officer Manny Gonzalez was also laid off. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the many elected and appointed officials, all my fellow co-workers throughout the organization, community groups and the public,” he wrote in a farewell email, noting his last day will be July 13.

Other vacant positions lost include administrative assistants, an analyst, two data center employees, a Children’s Services case worker and a social worker.

The Sheriff’s Office kept all of its filled positions, but lost 13 vacant positions, including two corrections officers, three sergeants, specialists and clerks. The Health Department lost the most: three layoffs, plus 54 vacant positions encompassing caseworkers, public health nurses, chronic disease prevention specialists and office assistants, among others.

Board Chairman Luis Alejo says the supervisors and departmental leaders worked to preserve as many jobs and services as possible, and maximized cannabis tax dollars. “We were able to keep public safety officers on the street, maintained our health and homeless services and ensured protection of our seniors and children,” Alejo says. He called it a “better budget considering the tough fiscal circumstances of our county.”

It wasn’t all bad news for employees: Besides Animal Services, which was saved from being cut in half, the Monterey County Free Libraries lost no one, and got all $300,000 it asked for to buy new books and materials. “I’ve never been so thrilled in my life,” Library Director Jayanti Addleman says. “I was literally giddy with happiness.”

The supervisors are set to adopt the final budget on June 26.