If you are running for city council in Monterey after 2012, you might have to go to raves, prom night and high school football games to meet the voters. This is a city that will have a 2020 ballot measure to allow 16 year olds vote for city council and school board. How great is that. If the Board votes for five hours of homework per week, a 16 year old can vote to defeat them for a candidate that end all homework. “County Supervisor Simon Salinas and board chair Luis Alejo announced Thursday they will push for a ballot measure in 2020 on whether to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. “It would be a powerful message to send to our local youth,” Alejo said in a press release on the proposal. If enacted, it would allow those teens to vote for elected officials in county, city and school races, as well as special-district elections “as may be allowed under state law,” according to the press release. “ How about promising free college to any Monterey resident—wouldn’t a 16 year old vote for it—of course they would not know to ask who pays for it. Why stop at 16—how about 13—if you are Jewish you are considered a man—so why not in Monterey give the “man” a vote?

Monterey County vying to be first county in nation to allow 16-year-olds to vote

Joe Szydlowski , Salinas Californian, 10/18/18

Monterey County could become the first county in the nation to allow 16-year-olds to vote.

County Supervisor Simon Salinas and board chair Luis Alejo announced Thursday they will push for a ballot measure in 2020 on whether to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.

“It would be a powerful message to send to our local youth,” Alejo said in a press release on the proposal.

If enacted, it would allow those teens to vote for elected officials in county, city and school races, as well as special-district elections “as may be allowed under state law,” according to the press release.

Monterey County’s population is mostly younger, with a median age of about 34, the according to the U.S. Census five-year estimate. Salinas is even younger at 30, the data show.

Lowering the voting age to 16 would help cement their civic engagement for the rest of their lives, supervisor Salinas said.

Alejo added that youth, who are affected by high violence rates in Salinas and other areas, would benefit from adding their input on local decisions about anti-violence efforts.

The idea arose out of the Summer 2018 Young Supervisors Program, which researched and debated the issue in their mock legislative hearing. They recommended the supervisors introduce the proposal.

Alize Ortiz, who turned 18 about a week ago, said she doesn’t think she’d have voted and her peers didn’t think about it too much.

Isaac Pagas, 18, said he’s started paying attention more to politics since hearing about the importance of voting in civics classes.

But when he was 16 or 17, he didn’t hear much discussion about voting in class so he doesn’t think many teens would have participated in an election if allowed.

Brianna Castaneda, 18, said she would have voted if allowed at age 16.

“Our opinion usually gets shut out,” she said.

No county or state in the United States allows those under 18 to vote. However, California and other states allow minors to vote in a primary if they, like Ortiz, will turn 18 before that year’s general election.

In addition, several cities have already explored similar measures, with the city of Takoma Park, Mary., approving a measure.

San Francisco voters narrowly rejected a similar proposal in 2016, which would have cost approximately $8.50 per new young voter, according to the press release. It also allows minors to preregister to vote, which had about 210,000 registrations as of September 2018.

The 26th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, says those 18 and older can vote in federal elections. But states and municipalities can establish their own voting ages because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling .

A request for comment from the California Secretary of State’s press office and an e-mail to the Monterey County Elections Department were not immediately returned.

Alejo and Salinas say the proposal would ask the Monterey County Elections Office to “conduct research, community outreach and prepare” the ballot measure for the November 2020 election.