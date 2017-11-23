By

Monterey County’s bill for Medi-Cal expansion comes due – requiring $6 million in health-care cuts.

Pam Marino, Monterey County News, 11/16/17

Cold and flu season is here, but if anyone is looking for a free flu shot about now, they’re out of luck. Three recent clinics took place in October and November in Salinas, Gonzales and at Monterey Peninsula College. By contrast, last year 4,500 people were vaccinated at 15 free clinics in Monterey County.

The flu vaccines are provided free from the state, which in 2016 provided $30,000 worth. The Monterey County Health Department spent approximately $51,000 to administer the program. Half the clinics were run by county personnel, and the other half by the Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association under a three-year contract that started last year.

Andrea Zoodsma, CCVNA’s director of community services, says the nonprofit was expecting to operate clinics again this year, until Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno told her the county would have to back out of year two of the contract.

The reason: County health officials learned from state officials in May that they’d have to shell out $6 million to cover Monterey County’s portion of Medi-Cal expansion under the Affordable Care Act (the official name for Obamacare). The total for the state is $689 million in the 2017-18 budget year for the cost of providing health insurance to 13 million Californians – including 44,000 Monterey County residents – through expanded Medi-Cal.

The first three years of the expansion were paid for using entirely federal funds. That subsidy starts decreasing next year and will continue decreasing until 2020 when it will settle at 90 percent.

The Health Department was forced to start looking for ways to cut $6 million from its own 2017-18 budget. Flu clinics went on the chopping block, as well as vaccinations and testing for other diseases for non-indigent residents. Other proposals included leaving vacant positions unfilled, as well as shifting funds from other programs.

The department also proposed saving more than $158,000 by reassigning a public health nurse from the communicable disease unit to a different unit. Moreno says that could mean no follow-up on syphilis cases – which doubled in the county between 2012 and 2016, jumping from 22 cases to 44 – as well as foregoing investigations into cases of E. coli, salmonella, shigella and other infectious diseases. Investigating animal bites with a low risk for rabies could also end.

Another proposal includes purchasing the Seaside Health Clinic, which is slated to open Nov. 16. The Health Department now leases the facility from Montage Health for $729,400 a year. Cash reserves from the county hospital, Natividad Medical Center, could possibly finance the $13 million sale price.

Presenting on the proposed cuts to County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 10, Health Department Director Elsa Jimenez said, “The last four months have been very trying for the Health Department.”

The supervisors voted 5-0 on Nov. 14 to accept all of the recommended budget cuts. In the meantime, residents who want flu shots will most likely have to cover the cost themselves at doctor’s offices and pharmacies. CCVNA offers a walk-in clinic at its office in Ryan Ranch 9am-5pm every Friday (except Thanksgiving week) through Dec. 15. The cost per dose is $30.

That price tag leaves Zoodsma concerned some people will forego flu vaccines entirely: “Now I don’t know where they’ll go,” she says. She worries the county will see more cases of flu.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimated 50,000 to 90,000 Monterey County residents contracted the flu between September 2016 and May 2017. Eight people under the age of 65 were admitted to hospital intensive-care units and five died.