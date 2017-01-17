By

Remember the good old days of Gray Davis and the massive deficits? Well, thanks to Jerry Brown they are back—in 2017-8 we will start with a minimum of $2 billion in deficits, plus an average of $600 million a year for four years of State mandated spending being pushed from Sacramento onto the counties. Now we have a law suit based on the incompetence of the time—Moodys told the world our bonds were good, when they were not. “An investigation conducted by the California Attorney General’s Office showed that Moody’s systematically lied when it said its ratings of structured finance securities were based on an objective and reliable analysis and not influenced by its own economic interests. Moody’s clients relied on the ratings to invest in the structured finance securities, the collapse of which help fire the Great Recession. California’s settlement recovers losses sustained by CalPERS and the CalSTRS on their investments. The remainder of the total settlement proceeds will be distributed among the U.S. Department of Justice and the other 21 state attorneys general.” Does it matter? CalPERS claims its unfunded liability is $272 billion—when in fact, according to the Stanford Pension Institute it is $1.4 trillion, up 45% in two years and will grow by another 20% this year, or $280 billion. If the State of California can lie, why can’t a private firm?

Moody’s to pay nearly a Billion dollars for misleading ratings

Central Valley Business Times, 1/14/17



Moody’s Corporation, a business and financial services company, has agreed to pay a total of $863.8 million to resolve federal and state claims related to the company’s misconduct in inflating ratings of residential mortgage-backed securities.

California will receive about $150 million of the total.

“Moody’s Corporation misled their clients about the objectivity of its ratings and their misconduct caused significant losses to Californian’s pension funds,” says Acting Attorney General Kathleen Kenealy.

California’s settlement recovers losses sustained by CalPERS and the CalSTRS on their investments. The remainder of the total settlement proceeds will be distributed among the U.S. Department of Justice and the other 21 state attorneys general.