Moorlach: Budget Primer: 6 Key Measures of California’s Fiscal Health

Senator John Moorlach has become the lead Republican in the Legislature on budget issues. As a CPA, former Treasurer of Orange County and a member of the OC Board of Supervisors, Moorlach has a great understanding of finances, taxes and the effect of government on jobs and families. Now the Governor has presented a DEFICT budget, even with $10 billion MORE in revenues this year than last.

“ California’s “net” unrestricted financial position is a $169 billion deficit ($4,375 per person) according to the most recent Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

This figure should be positive for healthy organizations. It is derived by tallying the state government’s assets (monetary funds, investments, buildings, roadways, bridges, parks, etc.) and subtracting its obligations. The last positive position California had was during Governor Pete Wilson’s final term where the state had $1.5 billion in unrestricted net assets.”



The Democrat Treasurer of California, John Chiang, has noted that the State of California has a debt of $1.5 trillion, The Stanford pension Institute notes that CalPERS has a $1.4 trillion unfunded liability, up 45% in two years. California appears to be on the cusp of a recession—while the rest of the nation is recovering. Only the Silicon Valley is growing economically. The rest of California is already in a recession. Now, with the new budget, the very confused Guv Brown admits it.

