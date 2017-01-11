You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Moorlach: Budget Primer: 6 Key Measures of California’s Fiscal Health

January 11, 2017 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Senator John Moorlach has become the lead Republican in the Legislature on budget issues.  As a CPA, former Treasurer of Orange County and a member of the OC Board of Supervisors, Moorlach has a great understanding of finances, taxes and the effect of government on jobs and families.  Now the Governor has presented a DEFICT budget, even with $10 billion MORE in revenues this year than last.

The Democrat Treasurer of California, John Chiang, has noted that the State of California has a debt of $1.5 trillion,  The Stanford pension Institute notes that CalPERS has a $1.4 trillion unfunded liability, up 45% in two years.  California appears to be on the cusp of a recession—while the rest of the nation is recovering.  Only the Silicon Valley is growing economically.  The rest of California is already in a recession.  Now, with the new budget, the very confused Guv Brown admits it.
1. California’s Net Financial Position

California’s “net” unrestricted financial position is a $169 billion deficit ($4,375 per person) according to the most recent Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

This figure should be positive for healthy organizations.  It is derived by tallying the state government’s assets (monetary funds, investments, buildings, roadways, bridges, parks, etc.) and subtracting its obligations. The last positive position California had was during Governor Pete Wilson’s final term where the state had $1.5 billion in unrestricted net assets.

California is now ranked the worst state, below Illinois, whose net position is a negative $143 billion, or $11,174 per person. Illinois’ finances are so bad, they’re telling lottery winners that they may have to delay their payments.

2. Estimates of California Unfunded Pension Liabilities 

CalPERS:                      $114.5 billion

CalSTRS:                      $76.2 billion

UC Pensions (UCR) :    $12.1 billion
3. Current Unfunded Retiree Medical Liability 

 California has the nation’s highest unfunded retiree medical liability at $74.1 to 
