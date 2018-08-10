Morain: California is tough on business

By

Dan Morain, WhatsMatters, 8/8/18

Business executives from Hollywood and Silicon Valley told a conference hosted by the Milken Institute in Sacramento Tuesday that high taxes, lousy transportation, and exorbitant housing costs make it tough to do business in California.

Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate Television: California’s film tax credit, intended to encourage filming in the state, is so restrictive that Lionsgate has never received one.

Of Lionsgate’s 100 television shows, a half-dozen are filmed in California. Others are filmed in New York, Atlanta, New Mexico, Canada, and Europe, where there are more generous film tax credits-—and where housing is cheaper.

Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive of Mountain View-based Coursera, which provides online higher education courses, said there is a “talent shortage” of engineers.

“We have an exodus of Californians leaving the state because they don’t have the most in-demand skills.”

Mary O’Hara of Blue Shield, which is moving its San Francisco headquarters to lower cost Oakland, said groceries in the Bay Area cost 125 percent of the national average, and housing costs 360 percent of the national average. And there were three homicides on BART in the past month.

Not all was negative.

Anne Hoskins of the solar power company Sunrun: California’s regulatory framework helped spur the solar power industry, employing 100,000 people in the state.

However, Hoskins, a Maryland transplant, is surprised at the lack of investment in mass transit, especially in Los Angeles.