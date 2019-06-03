Morain: Democrats Minimum Wage Policy Harms Non-Profits Helping Disabled

By

We know Democrats hate babies, support Anti-Semitism, oppose free speech on campuses and in the community. Now we find they are using government to harm the disabled. Forget the letters, stop killing trees for publicity. Produce emergency legislation to protect the disabled from the Progressive do-gooders who just hate. “Scott Shepard, of the nonprofit provider Avenues Supported Living Services in Valencia: “This is immoral, unethical and illegal, since service providers like ourselves have no way to raise our rates.” The Legislative Analyst’s Office urged that the Legislature take up the issue, noting that the “rate adjustment quirk” prevents service providers from seeking reimbursement to cover costs associated with higher minimum wages. When will Sacramento stand up for the disabled? Why have they not done so in a real way, not a press release letter?

A minimum wage ‘quirk’

Nonprofits that hire workers with developmental disabilities rely on state funding.

A quirk in state law threatens the financial stability of nonprofit agencies that help employ people with developmental disabilities—and pay a living wage.

California’s Department of Developmental Services reimburses these nonprofits for costs associated with increases in the state minimum wage, now $12 an hour. But it isn’t providing additional funding in high-cost areas, including San Francisco, where the minimum wage will rise to $15.59 on July 1, or Los Angeles, where it is set to rise to $14.25.

Scott Shepard, of the nonprofit provider Avenues Supported Living Services in Valencia: “This is immoral, unethical and illegal, since service providers like ourselves have no way to raise our rates.”

The Legislative Analyst’s Office urged that the Legislature take up the issue, noting that the “rate adjustment quirk” prevents service providers from seeking reimbursement to cover costs associated with higher minimum wages.

Several Democratic and Republican legislators have signed letters siding with the service providers.

In the 2019-20 budget set to take effect on July 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposes to spend $7.8 billion to provide service to 350,000 people with developmental disabilities, including autism. That’s an increase of 16,500 people and $435 million from the current year.

of the budget proposes to add $263 million partly to offset higher minimum wages. The Assembly offers an additional $149 million.

an additional $149 million. Both versions would provide the money starting in January—six months after higher minimum wages take effect in L.A. and San Francisco.