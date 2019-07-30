By

The only question left is when Ricardo Lara, the openly ethically challenged Democrat Insurance Commissioner will be forced to resign, indicted or Recalled. “: “Embattled state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara last week assured an insurance executives’ convention that he would ‘start engaging the industry like never before’ on issues that include giving insurers more access to drivers’ vehicle data — an effort long opposed by consumer advocates as a privacy invasion. “‘I’m ready to get creative, just like all of you have been for so many years — and now you have somebody who’s receptive to that in the department,’ Lara said, according to video taken by an attendee and provided to POLITICO of his address to the Western Regional General Counsel Conference, a meeting of 200 top insurance industry attorneys. His predecessors, Democrat Dave Jones and Republican Steve Poizner refused to speak to this group of insurance industry attorneys because it would look bad—and be bad. Lara has taken insurance industry money, so he does not care. Corruption? Only we we care.

Photo credit: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

More Corruption From Democrat Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara?

Carla Marinucci and Jeremy White, Politico, 7/30/19

“The address came as Lara remains under intense fire for being too cozy with the industry he’s charged with regulating in the nation’s largest insurance market. Reports show that the Democrat has accepted hefty insurance industry contributions, intervened in several judicial decisions in favor of insurance companies linked to donors and met with a major insurance executive with business before him, possibly in violation of state law. To date, Lara has refused requests to make his calendars public on those matters.

“Lara addressed the meeting, known as the American Property Casualty Insurance Association/Association of California Insurance Companies General Counsel Conference General Counsel Conference, last Thursday at the Loews hotel in Hollywood. The cost of sponsorship for what is described as a ‘premier industry event’ tops out at the Titanium level of $13,000.

“Neither of Lara’s two immediate predecessors, Democrat Dave Jones and Republican Steve Poizner, attended the private insurance lawyers’ convention, believing it to be an inappropriate venue for an elected official overseeing their industry, according to one former staffer who declined to be named for publication. …

“Lara, in his 50-minute presentation and question-and-answer session, assured top industry lawyers he’s open to revising what he called the current ‘antiquated’ system of how auto insurance rates are calculated under California’s Prop. 103. …

“Lara’s office did not announce his speech to the private industry group, or list it on his official web page.” Read the full story here.

— LARA’S RESPONSE: The Insurance commissioner did not respond to requests for an interview with POLITICO, but sent a statement last night after publication. Lara said his job is to “meet with insurers, consumers, legislators, local government leaders, and all those affected by the industry.” He reiterated his willingness to consider allowing insurers to use driver data, stating, “I want your auto premiums to be based on how you drive, not where you live or who you are.”

“The proper use of telematics could have the potential to enhance driver safety and control premiums, and we will be engaging consumer groups and privacy experts to protect Californians’ data,” he added.