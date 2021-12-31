More COVID Facts Fauci and Media Want to Hide

By

Below is a series of articles about COVID and government response. As you can tell, the government is hiding facts, data and truth. It uses social media to stop discussion, debate and information. This scamdemic has become the biggest scandal in the history of the world. Fauci lied and people died. More people have died of the virus under Biden than under Trump. Trillions have been spent—most for socialism and government control of the economy, little for real health care issues. The CDC says you are NOT vaxxed till you get the booster—but that is good for only ten weeks. You are told you need to get the vaccine—but when you do you still must still wear a mask, social distance and stay away from crowds. The CDC and government by its declarations are admitting the vaccines are just a step above a placebo. If the vaccines worked you would not have to take as many shots, so quickly, put a diaper on your face and isolate yourself.

Now at least FOURTEEN members of Congress have COVID: Vaccinated and boosted New

Jersey Rep. says Omicron ‘spreads like wildfire’ and joins three more Democrats

who have tested positive since Christmas

Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. of New Jersey announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the fourteenth member of Congress to be infected in just two weeks as another virus wave sweeps the country. He warned on Twitter that the new Omicron variant, which has infected people across the globe at a record-shattering pace, is ‘spreading like wildfire.’ More than a dozen lawmakers have announced positive diagnoses since Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her breakthrough case on December 19.(Snip)Pascrell joins three other fully-vaccinated and boosted members of his caucus in who have all contracted COVID since Christmas: Reps. Kaialiʻi Kahele of Hawaii,

CDC Now Treats Unvaccinated The Same As Un-Boosted, Just As DeSantis Predicted

In its recently updated guidance on exposure to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) treats double jabbed individuals that have not received a booster shot the same as unvaccinated ones. “For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days,” the updated guidance reads.

Stop Letting Them Test You: Breaking The COVID Construct

D.C. Health is giving out “Home COVID-19 Testing Kits” at libraries across the capital city. (snip) “Isn’t that wonderful!” you might be thinking, as you tear open the seal. “I want to be sure these winter sniffles aren’t COVID before I see my mother, or visit grandpa, (snip) Staring at this kit Wednesday morning, sniffling, I thought, “Why would I do that?” Seriously, why the hell would I do that? Do I live in Florida, where if seriously ill, I’ll be given access to monoclonal antibody treatments while family, friends, and neighbors go about their lives? (snip) Or do I live in a city where the

CDC says don’t travel on cruise ships even if vaccinated as COVID surges

There are bigger dangers on the high seas than the Bermuda Triangle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public Thursday to stay off cruise ships—even if they’re vaccinated—because of the COVID-19 threat. “Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status,” the agency said in its new guidelines. “Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.” The CDC moved cruise ship travel from a Level 3 “high” warning to Level 4, the highest risk. The change “reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” it said. People who go on a cruise despite the warnings

The Video Message That Resulted in Dr Robert Malone Banned from Twitter, An

Alarming Warning About Vaccinating Children

Dr. Malone has always presented himself as an intelligent and thoughtful man of even & stable disposition. This is being reported as the video {Direct Rumble Link Here} that got Dr. Robert Malone banned from Twitter. In this video Dr. Malone makes very strong statements about the “irreparable harm” to children caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. WATCH:(Video) I can see why the powers that be would respond to this video with such ferocity. What Dr. Malone states in this video is alarming in the extreme. He is specifically stating that any parent or grandparent who has permitted, facilitated or chosen to vaccinate their child, has

Biden signs $137 million deal with German pharmaceutical company for COVID test

strip factory that will take THREE YEARS to build and will start producing 83.3

million tests a month in late 2024 at the earliest

The Biden administration struck a $137 million deal to build a new factory in the U.S. to ramp up production of COVID-19 testing kits–but the new facility won’t be completed until late 2024 at the earliest. MilliporeSigma, a brand formed by Germany’s Merck KGaA, will build a new factory in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the Defense Department announced as the U.S. hit a high record of 489,267 COVID cases on Wednesday. While the contract gives the company three years to complete the facility, it is not immediately clear when it will ramp up to full production, which is expected to pump out 83.3 million tests per month.