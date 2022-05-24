More Deep Thoughts from Kamala Harris: “When We Talk about Children of the Community, They Are Children of the Community” –Mental Problems?

By

Since no one else will say it, the question of Kamala Harris and her mental state need to be asked. She laughs and cackles at serious questions and situations. She has become less coherent during the past few months. Her words are hard to understand—nor her repeating of simple statements and they pretending they are deep thought. This is a lady who is losing it quicker than Joe Biden—who has totally lost it. In his case Jill Biden needs to be charged with elder abuse for her refusal to get him the medical care he needs for his mental state. How many times in a week does he have to say “where am I, why and I here” before those responsible for him get him the help he needs?

More Deep Thoughts from Kamala Harris: “When We Talk about Children of the Community, They Are Children of the Community”

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 5/23/22





More deep thoughts from Kamala Harris.

Vice President told an audience this week, “When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community.”

And she gets excited when she says it.

What a clown show. And to think once Joe Biden finally takes a mental health exam she’s going to be named president!