More Electric Cars in Midst of Brownouts/Blackouts

This is one of the dumbest ideas Democrats have ever had. After they create an energy shortage, they are pushing for folks to use electricity to power cars. We do not have enough energy to reliably keep the lights on, but Newsom wants to make sure you spend $60,000 for a car—which will not be able to be recharged! You can spend $60,000 on an electric vehicle—but if there is not enough energy to light a bulb or keep the refrigerator going, why add to the drain on the government limited energy?. “This chicken-and-egg problem has plagued the changeover from gasoline-powered to electric passenger cars, which according to a goal set by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is supposed to be completed by 2035 as a way to reduce smog that causes health problems and greenhouse gases that bring about global climate change. Southern California Edison announced a plan Monday, July 12, to exponentially multiply the number of passenger-car electric chargers it has placed in Southern California, by going from around 3,000 at present to more than 40,000 in the next four years. SCE, the Rosemead-based, investor-owned utility serving parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, will spend $436 million to incentivize installation of electric charging ports among its customers at public schools, city halls, libraries, hospitals, shopping centers and multi-family condo, townhome and apartment complexes.” Why are your electric rates so high—SoCal Edison is using your money to put gas stations out of business and to make the family car a pot for plants? Of course spending that money on power plants and energy, the role of the electric company, would mean fewer brownouts/blackouts.

40,000 charging stations for electric vehicles planned for Southern California

Southern California Edison announces 4-year, $436 million project

By Steve Scauzillo,| San Gabriel Valley Tribune, 7/12/21

What will come first? More electric cars on California’s roadways or additional electric vehicle chargers?

This chicken-and-egg problem has plagued the changeover from gasoline-powered to electric passenger cars, which according to a goal set by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is supposed to be completed by 2035 as a way to reduce smog that causes health problems and greenhouse gases that bring about global climate change.

Southern California Edison announced a plan Monday, July 12, to exponentially multiply the number of passenger-car electric chargers it has placed in Southern California, by going from around 3,000 at present to more than 40,000 in the next four years.

SCE, the Rosemead-based, investor-owned utility serving parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, will spend $436 million to incentivize installation of electric charging ports among its customers at public schools, city halls, libraries, hospitals, shopping centers and multi-family condo, townhome and apartment complexes.

The launching of the second round of its “Charge Ready” program meant commercial and industrial property owners, as well as home-owner associations of multi-family complexes, can start applying for a wide range of programs that will help them install electric car chargers fed by SCE power.

“More charging equipment is needed to get those EV drivers the peace of mind to charge whenever and wherever they want,” said Carter Prescott, SCE’s director of eMobility and building electrification during the virtual launch presentation Monday. “And SCE will continue to lead the way in electrifying transportation and ensuring an effective framework in in place for a clean air future for our communities.”

Several entities took advantage of the smaller, first-round pilot in 2018 which added 2,700 charge ports at nearly 150 sites and ended in May. For example, the Fairplex in Pomona teamed with SCE to install 200 electric car chargers at the 487-acre site that hosts the Los Angeles County Fair and 400 other events throughout the year.

The city of Long Beach also participated, adding 102 charging ports at five sites, including the Aquarium of the Pacific, The Pike Outlets and the Long Beach Police Academy.

Sites in San Bernardino and Riverside counties received 257 charging ports at 21 sites, including those in the city of Ontario at the civic center complex, Citizens Business Bank Arena and the Ontario Convention Center, SCE officials said.

“We know EVs and charging are part of what California will be in the future and where it is headed now,” said Walter Marquez, interim CEO of the Fairplex during a panel discussion of first-time participants Monday. Marquez said the future should include electric vehicle charging, especially when adding the all-electric Gold Line light-rail train by LA Metro to within 300 feet of the Fairplex property. The line, now known as the L Line, is currently under construction.

The budget, approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, is enough to add about 38,000 new charging ports in the SCE service area in four years.

Clearly, the state has a long way to meet its goal.

SCE had about 5,500 charging ports at the end of 2020 in its service area when counting passenger car charging as well as heavy- and medium-duty charging stations for buses, trucks and fleet vehicles. SCE officials estimate it will add around 9,000 per year or more under the new program.

The state intends to reach “carbon neutrality” by 2045. But to get there, some 26 million cars — nearly all on the road today — must be EVs, said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International during the webinar. By 2030, he would like to have 7 million EVs on California roads, he said.

Transportation accounts for nearly two-fifths of the state’s carbon emissions. To get to zero carbon emissions would mean a complete switch to electric vehicles. Of about 26 million automobiles and 6 million trucks on the road today, there are about 860,000 EVs registered in the state, and of that, about 280,000 are in SCE territory, said Paul Griffo, SCE spokesman in an emailed response.

SCE plans on targeting installations in disadvantaged communities. Also, it is adding incentives for existing multi-family complexes and new ones not yet built by offering rebates and in some cases, covering the cost of installation and infrastructure.

Russ Khouri, senior vice president of Investment Concepts Inc. based in Orange, had chargers installed at three of the company’s multi-family properties and may add more. “With the ever-increasing gas, it may be time to start a program and offer to our residents the opportunity to charge their cars right at home,” he said.

Thoroughbred Properties in Laguna Beach manages office and commercial properties. Karen Hickey, president, who listened to the webinar, said she has had tenants interested charging their electric cars.

“SCE has incentives to help pay for the infrastructure. It could be a win win for everybody,” Hickey said.

For more information on the program, go to www.sce.com/chargeready.