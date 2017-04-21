More FAKE NEWS: Novato Holds Forum About Migrants—They Are Really Protecting Illegal Aliens

By

The city wants to make sure that “migrants” feel safe in that community. They want to make sure the children of “migrants” are not worried about their parents being deported. This is a government promoted FAKE NEWS story. Those here legally have no problems with law enforcement. But the Novato officials are trying to pretend that legal visitors and residents are in as much trouble as those here illegally—under the law facing deportation. “A forum intended to reassure immigrants in Novato that their children are safe in schools regardless of immigration status was nearly derailed Monday when a small group of protesters against illegal immigration challenged local law officers to “enforce federal laws.” “We are here to educate every single student who walks through our doors no matter whether they are here legally or illegally,” said Jim Hogeboom, superintendent of the Novato Unified School District, to a round of applause. “And we will welcome them here regardless if they have a birth certificate or not.” Should those that break the law feel safe from deportation? Should those that beat their wives, drive DUI, rob banks feel comforted that Novato is going to protect them and their children should not be worried due to a Trump Administration that is obeying and enforcing the law. The law breakers should be fearful of being deported—they broke the law and know the punishment. The children are being taught law breaking is OK—obeying the law is stupid. The government forum was to assure law breakers the city will protect their criminal activities. Shame on Novato.

Novato forum to assure migrants disrupted by protesters

By Adrian Rodriguez, Marin Independent Journal, 4/17/17

A forum intended to reassure immigrants in Novato that their children are safe in schools regardless of immigration status was nearly derailed Monday when a small group of protesters against illegal immigration challenged local law officers to “enforce federal laws.”

“We are here to educate every single student who walks through our doors no matter whether they are here legally or illegally,” said Jim Hogeboom, superintendent of the Novato Unified School District, to a round of applause. “And we will welcome them here regardless if they have a birth certificate or not.”

He reminded the room of more than 50 people that the purpose of the meeting at the Hill Education Center was for educators and law enforcement officials to build a relationship with families who might be concerned about sending their children to school, fearing that it would expose them to interrogation and possible arrest.

The immigrant community in Novato and throughout Marin has been on edge since President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to deport about 3 million undocumented immigrants. Because anxiety has grown over the past several months, the Novato Unified School District and Novato Police Department scheduled the panel discussion to ensure the safety of all students and families, explaining they have the right to access education and seek help from law enforcement when needed.

In addition to Hogeboom, the panel included Marin County Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke, Marin County Sheriff Robert Doyle and Novato police Chief Adam McGill.

The school district passed a resolution in December that reinforces a commitment to education to all students and makes the campuses a safe zone for students and families threatened by immigration.

Under the policy:

All children have the right to attend school regardless of their immigration status or the status of their family members.

All students will be protected equally and all student information is considered private according to FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Every district school site is declared a safe and welcoming place for all students and their families.

McGill added that the police value the relationship between officers and the community that they serve and that children are the most important to protect.

“We know that trust is an essential ingredient to keeping communities safe,” McGill said. “And the stronger that relationships are between all segments of the community and the police the safer that community is going to be.”

A small faction of protesters held signs that said “Enforce Federal Laws.”

Among them was Melanie Morgan, a conservative former radio talk-show host. She said words like “safe,” “zone,” “trust” and “immigration outreach” was creating an “odd, disturbing and unsafe” community and it appeared to be “a flagrant violation of the law.”

When a debate over the role of local law enforcement escalated, Jennifer Treppa, a mother of two and a former school board member, said the meeting about ensuring safety to a vulnerable community, especially children, was the wrong place for a protest about illegal immigration.

She encouraged those who were at the meeting in protest “to go to the City Council to talk about your feelings about whether or not Novato should be a sanctuary city.”

One woman left the event in tears during some of the protesters’ comments.

McGill said:

The Novato Police Department does not enforce federal immigration laws. Exceptions would include if an individual is suspected of a violent crime that jeopardizes public safety or involves a warrant or court order

Novato police are prohibited by policy from inquiring about anyone’s immigration status.

Any assistance request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Novato police for any purpose must first be approved by the police chief.

The Novato Police Department does not participate in immigration “sweeps.”

ICE agents are federal agents and have authority anywhere in the United States. The Novato Police Department cannot prevent ICE from taking action in the city.

In emergency circumstances, when life and safety are threatened, the Novato Police Department will assist ICE or any other law enforcement agency.

Doyle said that once someone is arrested, that person’s information is public, and that the only communication the sheriff’s department has with Immigration and Customs Enforcement is when it asks to interview prisoners, who can by law deny that request.

After the meeting, Narda Zambrana, a mother of two students, said she felt it was in poor taste that protesters disrupted the meeting. She said that while they complained about tax dollars, immigrants pay taxes, too.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s good that there are the good people here, the educators and police who support those who might need help,” she said.

Ismael Torres, a father of two students, said despite the disruption, the panel accomplished their goal of building that relationship with the community. He has family members who are undocumented and he wanted to learn what services are available and what their rights are.

“They did a good job and informed everybody of what the law is,” he said.