More Job Killers—Taxes Increases From Sacramento Democrats

At least the Chamber is willing to oppose some of the job killer bills, even as they support the proponents and their allies for election. Very confused—why support the authors yet oppose the bills—and then not note how those they support vote against the interest of small business and families in the Confederate State of California? But, here are three more terrible bills. It includes one that gives the State the right to determine doctors and hospitals rates plus other health care controls by government. “AB 2560 (Thurmond; D-Richmond). If passed, this bill would Impose a tax of up to 10% on contractors for the privilege of doing business with the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to fund preschool and after school programs. CalChamber has identified this as a job killer because the unduly burdensome tax structure built into contracting with the Department of Corrections will ultimately result in a loss to the state of qualified and competitive bidders, as well as a loss of business to the vendors that the state has come to rely on as quality and dependable.” You read that right—a tax for doing business with the State. Once passed, this opens the door for other vendors to be taxed. Of course the vendors will add the tax to the cost of the service or product—meaning the taxpayers actually pay more in taxes!

Job Killer Update: CalChamber Identifies Three More Bills

Denise Davis, California Chamber of Commerce, 4/13/18

SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Chamber of Commerce today added three more bills to its job killer list, bringing the total number of job killers to 24.

The new additions to the list are:

AB 2447 (Reyes; D-Grand Terrace). This bill would force state entities to weigh discrimination factors when deciding whether to certify an environmental impact report for a project.

CalChamber has identified this as a job killer because it invites more litigation from project opponents, who will exploit the subjective nature of any finding that a person is being discriminated against, to kill projects they do not like or want, thus increasing the complexity and cost of complying with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). According to CalChamber’s letter, at a time when California is already experiencing unprecedented CEQA litigation and delays in the construction of much needed housing and other land use projects, a bill attracting more CEQA abuse is the last thing Californians need.

AB 2560 (Thurmond; D-Richmond). If passed, this bill would Impose a tax of up to 10% on contractors for the privilege of doing business with the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to fund preschool and after school programs.

CalChamber has identified this as a job killer because the unduly burdensome tax structure built into contracting with the Department of Corrections will ultimately result in a loss to the state of qualified and competitive bidders, as well as a loss of business to the vendors that the state has come to rely on as quality and dependable.

AB 2447 is scheduled to be heard in the Assembly Natural Resources Committee on April 16.

AB 2560 is scheduled to be heard in the Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee on April 16.

AB 3087 (Kalra; D-San Jose). The measure would create the California Health Care Cost, Quality, and Equity Commission, a new state agency, to control in-state health care costs and set the amounts accepted as payment by health plans, hospitals, physicians, physician groups, and other health care providers.

Because the bill interferes with an employer’s ability to negotiate for benefit designs and costs for its employees, interferes with Covered California’s ability to negotiate with insurers, reduces access to care, adds another layer of bureaucracy, and adds a new health care cost called “witness fees,” CalChamber has tagged this as a job killer.

According to CalChamber’s bill letter, AB 3087 fails to take into account the major causes of rising medical care costs. Simply capping the rates will not make the costs in the health care system disappear, but instead will limit choices, access, and in the long term, increase costs for employers and their employees.

The Assembly Health Committee is scheduled to consider AB 3087 on April 24.

