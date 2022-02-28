By

Recently student in an El Dorado County High School walked out—they did not want to wear a mandated diaper on their face. That forced the school district to change the policy. Now another district has the teachers walking out—because they do not know the difference between junk science and real science. As we all know now, except for the Educrats” wearing a diaper does NOTHING to prevent COVID. But it does force the students and teachers to breathe recirculated, bad air for 6-8 hours a day. Guess they forgot—the district di not say you could not wear a mask, it said you are not mandated to wear a mask. Many do not want to wear the fear of those who use junk science to guide their lives. “His administration said masks would not be required for in-person learning on March 11, easing into a policy change he has signaled over the past month. Rocklin Unified joins a growing list of suburban and foothill school districts in the greater Sacramento area to break with the state, voting to ignore the in-class mask mandates for K-12 students before the Newsom administration rules change. Roseville Joint Unified, El Dorado Joint Union High School District, and also last week, Nevada Joint Union High School District, each voted to make enforcing the mandate optional.” The people are speaking, will the unions listen before they collapse the government school system?

More Sacramento-area teachers walk out of class over district rollbacks of COVID mask mandates

BY DARRELL SMITH AND MOLLY SULLIVAN, Sacramento Bee, 2/28/22

Nearly 200 Rocklin Unified School District educators called in sick or took leave Monday, protesting their district’s last-minute defiance of state-imposed K-12 mask mandates. An angry Rocklin Teachers Professional Association in a statement Monday afternoon said its teachers learned the district’s board held a special Feb. 23 meeting ahead of its regularly scheduled March 2 meeting on a day’s notice and during the district’s President’s Week break to adopt a new mask enforcement policy. “While there are varying opinions on masking in our community and our schools, the issue teachers are most concerned about is the lack of respect for educators blatantly displayed by the RUSD Board of Trustees in making this change,” the statement read.

Union leaders contended that teachers were unaware of the meeting and that the district’s board made the decision in closed session instead of a public meeting. “Our school board’s actions not only violated the state mandate, they violated our collectively bargained agreements, and, most importantly, the trust we worked so hard to establish,” the union’s statement concluded. Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. The walkout came as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 mask requirements for classrooms.

His administration said masks would not be required for in-person learning on March 11, easing into a policy change he has signaled over the past month. Rocklin Unified joins a growing list of suburban and foothill school districts in the greater Sacramento area to break with the state, voting to ignore the in-class mask mandates for K-12 students before the Newsom administration rules change. Roseville Joint Unified, El Dorado Joint Union High School District, and also last week, Nevada Joint Union High School District, each voted to make enforcing the mandate optional.

Nevada Union district officials in a letter to parents and students last week explaining their decision said they and other California school districts are “caught in the middle of a very difficult and progressively escalating situation where we acknowledge our obligation to comply with state and California Department of Public Health mandates and our ability to effectively and humanely enforce them.” District leaders ultimately decided that the disruption the masking rule caused to classroom learning made enforcing the mandate “unsustainable.”

Newsom’s announcement altering classroom masking rules after March 11 to recommend rather than mandating masking would seem to render the local districts’ decisions moot. But teachers and other schools personnel in Rocklin and in Grass Valley in neighboring Nevada County are angry enough to sit out classes, frustrated, they say, that district leaders are forcing them to choose between obeying state mandates still in place and orders not to enforce those same rules.

Nevada Union was forced to cancel classes Thursday and Friday after dozens of its educators failed to show up for work. Then came Monday’s sick-out in Rocklin. Teachers were back in class on Monday at Nevada Union, but union officials in both districts say the votes to ignore the mandates are also end-runs around bargaining agreements negotiated with teachers and staff. “The issue for our unit remains: It is not about the mandate. Teachers are angry over the board violating our contract and disregarding the collective bargaining process,” Eric Mayer, president of the Nevada Union High School District Teachers Association, said Monday via text. “Our (memorandum of understanding) states we will follow public health guidelines. Having clear agreement between our district’s guidance and the law will make our teachers feel supported and safe.”