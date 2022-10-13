By

San Fran and the Bay Area is in a slow collapse. Little by little the Tech industry is leaving the State or closing down. Here we have two more companies killing off well paying jobs. You will see those that lost their jobs moving to other States—with their skills, families and innovation You will also see those remaining behind start circulating their resumes in other States—leaving on their own terms. Just as most of Hollywood has left the State, expect the tech workers to leave as soon as they find good jobs elsewhere. How will Newsom make up for the revenue losses?

MORE TECH LAYOFFS IN BAY AREA

200 Oracle layoffs add to Bay Area’s job cuts — Tech giant Oracle laid off 201 employees in its former headquarters in Redwood City and nearby Belmont, adding to the Bay Area’s wave of job cuts. The company, which previously moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, notified state officials that the layoffs occurred last week. Oracle said its Redwood Shores office would remain open in the state filing. Roland Li in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 10/13/22

Brex, SF startup valued at $12B this year, reportedly undergoes mass layoffs — A San Francisco corporate financial technology startup that snagged a $12 billion valuation earlier this year is now undergoing a mass layoff round affecting 11% of its staff. Joshua Bote in the San Francisco Chronicle — 10/13/22