This is great news for the Republican Party nationally. Over one million people changed their registration to Republican. The bad news is that little of it is in California. Why? Because since March, 2013, the CRP has not done a voter registration drive. But, they do have a little money, extremely little money for the effort. Yet, the Chair of the voter drive for the CRP, Peter Kuo, our Vice Chair, has no plan and no effort to do the job. But, give him time—he has had three years to come up with the plan. Now we find out that the CRP, instead of giving money for bounty, is going to give money to the County Committees—hopefully they will spend it on voter registration, not overhead. Sadly, I have spoken to several county chairs in the past two days. Not a single one knew about this plan, nor how much money they will get. Don’t worry, they have time, it is only 133 days to the election! This is another example of Chair Patterson closing down the Party. In a couple of days I will have a list of just some of the races where the CRP has been silent, or put up candidates against conservatives already in the race—the purpose is to divide the Party and elect Democrats. And, in some cases openly support Democrats, with endorsements and/or money. “Roughly 1.7 million Americans have changed their party affiliation over the past 12 months. Two-thirds of those have gone to the GOP, while just 630,000 have switched to the Democratic Party, according to the report.”

More than 1 million voters switch registration to GOP as suburbs break from Biden

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

Dems are trying to shift the conversation toward abortion

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News, 6/28/22

More than one million U.S. voters have switched their party affiliation to the GOP over the past 12 months, painting a grim picture for Democrats in the 2022 midterms.

The GOP is benefiting most in the suburbs of large and medium cities, where voters who supported President Joe Biden in 2020 are struggling with inflation and growing increasingly critical of Democratic social issues, according to an analysis from The Associated Press.

Roughly 1.7 million Americans have changed their party affiliation over the past 12 months. Two-thirds of those have gone to the GOP, while just 630,000 have switched to the Democratic Party, according to the report.

While not the final nail in the coffin for Democrats, the voter trend is yet another indicator that Republicans stand to make large gains in Congress and state governments across the country in November.

Biden’s administration has scrambled to address skyrocketing gas prices, as well as inflation that sits at a 40-year high and shows no signs of slowing down.

Members of Biden’s own party have criticized the White House response to the economic crises, saying he is being too passive.

“I support the president’s efforts, but we need a bolder vision and faster action,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times earlier in June.

To meet the moment, Mr. Biden should convene an emergency task force empowered to lower prices and address shortages. We need an all-out mobilization, not just a few ad hoc initiatives reacting to headlines,” he added.