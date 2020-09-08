By

The headlines says, "More Than 12,000 Christians Defy Governor, Worship at California Capitol" That is VERY inaccurate. It is Governor Newsom that is defying the Constitution and the First Amendment. He could easily be the Governor of Moscow or Havana, instead of California. In totalitarian nations government limits religious freedom. In a free country, there are no limits to religious freedom. Newsom looks at himself as the Supreme Leader, not someone who took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

More Than 12,000 Christians Defy Governor, Worship at California Capitol

Todd Starnes, 9/7/20

More than 12,000 thousands of all races and backgrounds gathered in the sweltering heat to worship Jesus Christ at the state capitol building in Sacramento, California.

The Christians did so in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom, the Democrat governor responsible for shutting down many churches across the state.

The Sacramento Bee, a leftist newspaper, noted that most of those attending were not wearing masks and they were not in compliance with the governor’s mandates.

But the Christians were not there to please the Sacramento Bee or Governor Newsom. They were there to worship Jesus.

“America was founded on the freedom to worship,” said Sean Feucht, organizer of the ‘Let Us Worship’ rally. “Politicians can write press releases. They can make threats. They can shut down parks. They can put up fences. But they can’t stop the Church of Christ from worshipping the One True God.”

Among those attending the rally was State Sen. Shannon Grove, a Republican from Bakersfield.

“We are gonna worship like we’ve never worshiped before, and I declare that after all of this is over tonight, the remnant, the residue of this worship will saturate this ground and seep into that building,” Grove told the gathering. “And when it goes into that building, it will touch every heart that enters. God bless you, let us worship!”

The Sacramento Bee noted that Grove had been forbidden from attending the gathering because the Republicans were supposed to be quarantined due to a China virus scare.

God bless these great Bible-believing patriots in California!