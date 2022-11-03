By

Think taxes are too high? Not the Sacramento Democrats. They want higher taxes. And, do not forget that Newsom has called for a Special Session of the legislature on December 5 to raise the gas tax—by as much as $1.50 a gallon! “During the final year of the 2021-22 legislative session, state lawmakers considered raising annual taxes and fees by more than $198.9 billion, the California Tax Foundation reported today. “The tax and fee proposals were introduced despite the state’s reserves of more than $37.1 billion, a surplus of $97.5 billion and a $53.01 billion windfall of unexpected tax revenue,” the report notes. (The budget enacted in June 2021 projected general fund revenue of $178.79 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, but actual collections totaled $231.80 billion, according to revenue reports released by the Department of Finance.)” Newsom wants to run for President as the Governor that made the cost of gas as the highest in the nation. Sounds like a Democrat.

More Than $198.9 Billion a Year in Higher Taxes and Fees

Considered by Lawmakers

CalTax, 11/3/22

SACRAMENTO – During the final year of the 2021-22 legislative session, state lawmakers considered raising annual taxes and fees by more than $198.9 billion, the California Tax Foundation reported today.

“The tax and fee proposals were introduced despite the state’s reserves of more than $37.1 billion, a surplus of $97.5 billion and a $53.01 billion windfall of unexpected tax revenue,” the report notes. (The budget enacted in June 2021 projected general fund revenue of $178.79 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, but actual collections totaled $231.80 billion, according to revenue reports released by the Department of Finance.)

The foundation’s Tax and Fee Report tallies 88 proposals with higher taxes or fees. Although the cost to taxpayers cannot be quantified for 62 of the measures, the remaining 26 represent a cumulative total of $198.9 billion in additional taxes and fees if all were approved.

The largest tax measure considered was ACA 11 (Kalra), which included an estimated $162.8 billion in tax hikes, including a gross receipts tax on businesses, payroll taxes on California employers and employees, and a personal income tax increase on individuals with income above $149,509. The measure was intended to partially fund a government-run “single-payer” healthcare program in California.

Another major tax increase was included in AB 2289/ACA 8 (Lee), a package that sought to impose a $22.3 billion “wealth tax” on California residents and former residents.

The Tax and Fee Report is a regular publication of the California Tax Foundation, updated throughout the year to reflect new legislative proposals. The report includes any measure estimated to cost $1 million or more per year in higher taxes or fees. The report does not include legislation imposing fines, penalties, and other costs for violating state or local laws.

The California Tax Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1980, improves public policy through independent, nonpartisan research.